Zacks.com featured highlights include GIII Apparel Group, Stride and Cboe Global

3 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Highs with More Upside Potential

Investors generally consider 52-week high as a good criterion to determine an entry or exit point for a given stock. However, stocks touching new 52-week highs are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.

Moreover, given the high price, investors often wonder if the stock is overpriced. While the speculations are not absolutely baseless, all stocks hitting a 52-week high are not necessarily overpriced.

In fact, investors might lose out on top gainers in an attempt to avoid the steep prices.

Stocks such as GIII Apparel Group, Stride and Cboe Global are expected to maintain their momentum and keep scaling new highs. More information on a stock is necessary to understand whether or not there is scope for further upside.

Here, we discuss a strategy to find the right stocks. The technique borrows from the basics of momentum investing and bets on "buy high, sell higher."

52-Week High: A Good Indicator

Many a time, stocks hitting a 52-week high fail to scale higher despite having potential. This is because investors fear that the stocks are overvalued and expect the price to crash.

Overvaluation is natural for most of these stocks as investors' focus (or willingness to pay the premium) has helped them reach the level. But that does not always indicate an impending decline. Factors such as robust sales, surging profit levels, earnings growth prospects and strategic acquisitions that encouraged investors to bet on these stocks could keep them motivated if there is no tangible negative. In other words, the momentum might continue.

Also, when a string of positive developments dominates the market, investors find their under-reaction unwarranted, even if there are no company-specific driving forces.

Here are our three picks of the six stocks that made it through the screen:

G-III Apparel Group is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands. G-III Apparel's strategic priorities include driving power brands across categories, enhancing its portfolio via ownership of brands and licensing opportunities, expanding its global reach, maximizing omnichannel capabilities and scaling the private label business. G-III Apparel has also been making progress on rightsizing the inventory. Management remains optimistic about the company's diversified portfolio of key brands, namely DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, Vilebrequin, Nautica and Halston.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIII's fiscal 2024 earnings has remained steady at $3.27 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same twice, the average surprise being 526.64%.

Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curricula. Stride's Career Learning segment is thriving, driven by the various growth initiatives. After the acquisition of three adult learning companies, Galvanize, Tech Elevator and MedCerts, in 2020, the company's product offerings in this segment expanded notably.

The hybrid nature (in-person or online) of the training programs of these brands contributes to the growth of this segment. The company is optimistic about achieving its long-term 2025 goal, given the boost in enrollment demand. For the long term, Stride projects $1.9-$2.2 billion of revenues and $250-$350 million of adjusted operating income. Also, it expects the gross margin to be between 36% and 39%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN's fiscal 2024 earnings moved north by 21.7% to $3.98 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 44.31%.

Cboe Global is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Improved transaction fees, driven by higher volumes traded, market data fees, access and capacity fees and regulatory fees, as well as the contribution from acquisitions, are expected to favor the company's top line in the near term.

Strategic acquisitions are improving its competitive edge by diversifying its portfolio, adding capabilities, generating expense synergies, and through expansion into new geographies. For 2023, Cboe projects organic net revenue growth to be in the range of 7%-9% and continues to expect Data and Access Solutions organic net revenue growth in the range of 7%-10%. CBOE Global remains on track to grow its recurring non-transaction revenues. Trading volume growth should continue to drive transaction fees.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBOE's 2023 earnings has increased by 2.8% to $7.58 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.07%.

