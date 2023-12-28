Zacks.com featured highlights include G-III Apparel, United States Cellular and Frontdoor

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 28, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII, United States Cellular Corp. USM and Frontdoor, Inc. FTDR.

3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Santa Rally Continues

The U.S. equity markets seem to be having a good time, courtesy of the Santa Claus rally, registering the eighth straight weekly advance and the longest streak since 2017. The uptrend was largely buoyed by the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady in the 5.25% to 5.5% range while pledging to cut the same several times next year. The much-anticipated acknowledgment of a decelerating inflation trend lifted the leading benchmark indices and took them closer to all-time highs.

The November non-farm payrolls report showed that the jobless rate fell to 3.7% from 3.9% in the prior month. The economy also added 199,000 jobs compared with 150,000 job additions in October, signifying economic strength. The consumer price index was up 3.1% in November on a year-over-year basis and 0.1% month over month. The latest GDP data also revealed that the economy grew in the third quarter at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 5.2%.

Amid the cheer, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.

This approach primarily tends to follow the adage, "the trend is your friend." At its core, momentum investing is "buying high and selling higher." It is based on the idea that once a stock establishes a trend, it is more likely to continue in that direction because of the momentum that is already behind it. But before we delve deep into it, let us try to fathom why the momentum strategy works?

There are several behavioral biases that most investors exhibit in their decision-making. And these emotional responses, or rather mistakes, make the momentum strategy work.

For example, some investors are anxious about booking losses and hence hold on to losing stocks for too long, hopeful of a rebound in prices. On the other hand, a few investors sell their winners way too early. Momentum investing is one of the best strategies to avoid making such errors in judgment.

Furthermore, investors initially tend to underreact to news, events or data releases. However, once things become clear, they have a habit of going with the flow and overreacting, causing dramatic price reactions. These behavioral problems extend trends, thus opening up huge opportunities for momentum players.

To sum up, momentum investing is a way to profit from the general human tendency to extrapolate current trends into the future. It is based on that gap in time before the mean reversion occurs, i.e., before prices become rational again.

In this context, stocks like G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., United States Cellular Corp. and Frontdoor, Inc. are worth betting on.

Momentum strategies have been known to be alpha-generative over a long period and across market stages. So, this strategy is quite tricky to implement, as detecting these trends is no child's play.

Here, we have created a strategy to help investors get in on these fast movers and rake in handsome gains. Our screen will help you benefit from both long-term price momentum and a short-term pullback in price.

Here are three stocks out of the five that made it through this screen:

Based in New York, G-III Apparel is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands. Its portfolio includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits and women's performance wear as well as women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. G-III Apparel has a portfolio of more than 30 licensed and proprietary brands, including five global major brands — DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld. The stock has gained 157.5% in the past year but declined 2.7% in the past week. G-III Apparel has a Momentum Score of B.

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, U.S. Cellular is the fourth largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States. The company provides a range of wireless products and services, and a high-quality network to increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. It is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a diversified telecom service provider offering wireless and wireline services. The stock has appreciated 95.6% in the past year but declined 1.9% in the past week. U.S. Cellular has a Momentum Score of B.

Headquartered in Memphis, TN, Frontdoor offers home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. The stock has rallied 79.2% in the past year but declined 2.5% in the past week. Frontdoor has a Momentum Score of B.

