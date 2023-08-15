Zacks.com featured highlights include Ford Motor, General Motors, NOV, StoneCo and PagSeguro Digital

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 15, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Ford Motor Co. F, General Motors Co. GM, NOV Inc NOV, StoneCo Ltd. STNE and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS.

5 Low Price-to-Book Stocks to Buy in August

While there are a host of valuation metrics, the first to cross one's mind is the price-to-earnings ratio. However, in the case of loss-making companies, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is negative. In such a scenario, price-to-sales (P/S) could indicate the hidden strength of the business.

The price-to-book ratio (P/B ratio) is also an easy-to-use tool for identifying low-priced stocks that have high-growth prospects.

The P/B ratio is used to calculate how much an investor needs to pay for each dollar of the book value of a stock. It is calculated by dividing the current closing price of the stock by the latest quarter's book value per share.

The P/B ratio helps to identify low-priced stocks that have high growth prospects. Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., NOV Inc, StoneCo Ltd. and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. are some such stocks.

Now let us understand the concept of book value.

Understanding Book Value?

Book value is the total value that would be left over, according to the company's balance sheet, if it goes bankrupt immediately. In other words, this is what shareholders would theoretically receive if a company liquidates all its assets after paying off all its liabilities.

It is calculated by subtracting total liabilities from the total assets of a company. In most cases, this equates to the common stockholders' equity on the balance sheet. However, depending on the company's balance sheet, intangible assets should also be subtracted from the total assets to determine book value.

Understanding P/B Ratio

By comparing the book value of equity to its market price, we get an idea of whether a company is under or overpriced. However, like P/E or P/S ratio, it is always better to compare P/B ratios within industries.

A P/B ratio of less than one means that the stock is trading at less than its book value, or the stock is undervalued and, therefore a good buy. Conversely, a stock with a ratio greater than one can be interpreted as being overvalued or relatively expensive.

For example, a stock with a P/B ratio of 2 means that we pay $2 for every $1 of book value. Thus, the higher the P/B, the more expensive the stock.

But there is a caveat. A P/B ratio of less than one can also mean that the company is earning weak or even negative returns on its assets or that the assets are overstated, in which case the stock should be shunned because it may be destroying shareholder value. Conversely, the stock's price may be significantly high — thereby pushing the P/B ratio to more than one — in the likely case that it has become a takeover target, a good enough reason to own the stock.

Moreover, the P/B ratio isn't without limitations. It is useful for businesses — like finance, investments, insurance, and banking or manufacturing companies — with many liquid/tangible assets on the books. However, it can be misleading for firms with significant R&D expenditure, high debt, service companies, or those with negative earnings.

In any case, the ratio is not particularly relevant as a standalone number. One should analyze other ratios like P/E, P/S and debt to equity before arriving at a reasonable investment decision.

Here are our five picks out of the 12 stocks that qualified the screening:

Dearborn, MI-based Ford Motor is one of the leading automakers in the world. It manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles.

Ford Motor has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ford Motor has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 6.98%.

General Motors Company is one of the world's largest automakers. From going bankrupt in 2009 to becoming one of the world's best-run car companies, General Motors has come a long way. General Motors held the largest share of the U.S. auto market at 16% in 2022

General Motors Company has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A. The company has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 9.85%.

Incorporated in 1995, Houston, TX-based NOV Inc., formerly National Oilwell Varco, is a world leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of comprehensive systems, components, products, and equipment used in oil and gas drilling and production worldwide.

NOV has a projected 3–5-year EPS growth rate of 46.57%. UNM currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of B.

StoneCo provides financial technology solutions. The company offers an end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

STNE has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. STNE has a projected 3–5-year EPS growth rate of 55.15%.

PagSeguro Digital provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses, primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid card services. PagSeguro Digital is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

PagSeguro Digital has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 9.89%. PAGS currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2136130/5-low-price-to-book-stocks-to-buy-in-august

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

