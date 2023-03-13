Zacks.com featured highlights include Encore Wire, ICF International, Lantheus Holdings and Tecnoglass

For Immediate Release

4 Stocks with Solid Net Profit Margins to Boost Portfolio Returns

Investors prefer to put their money in businesses that reap profits on a regular basis. In order to gauge the extent of profits, there is no better metric than net profit margin.

A higher net margin reflects a company's efficiency in converting sales into actual profits. Encore Wire Corp., ICF International, Inc., Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and Tecnoglass Inc. boast solid net profit margins.

Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100.

In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, the net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company's operations and its cost-control measures.

Also, higher net profit is essential for rewarding stakeholders. Further, strength in the metric not only attracts investors but also draws well-skilled employees who eventually enhance a business's value.

Moreover, a higher net profit margin compared with its peers provides the company with a competitive edge.

Pros and Cons

Net profit margin helps investors gain clarity on a company's business model in terms of pricing policy, cost structure and manufacturing efficiency. Hence, a strong net profit margin is preferred by all classes of investors.

However, net profit margin as an investment criterion has its share of pitfalls. The metric varies widely from industry to industry. While net income is a key metric for investment measurement in traditional industries, it is not that important for technology companies.

In addition, the difference in accounting treatment of various items — especially non-cash expenses like depreciation and stock-based compensation — makes comparison a daunting task.

Furthermore, for companies preferring to grow with debt instead of equity funding, higher interest expenses usually weigh on net profit. In such cases, the measure is rendered ineffective, while analyzing a company's performance.

The Winning Strategy

A healthy net profit margin and solid EPS growth are the two most sought-after elements in a business model.

Apart from these, we have added a few criteria to ensure maximum returns from this strategy.

Here we discuss our four picks from the 36 stocks that qualified the screen:

Encore Wire is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The company is a significant supplier of both residential wires for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wires for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.76 per share for Encore Wire's current-year earnings has moved 28.1% north in the past 60 days. WIRE surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 146.9%.

ICF International is a provider of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients. The company's primary services include advisory, analytics, digital, engagement and program implementation services. At present, the stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICF International's current-year earnings has moved up by 16 cents to $6.14 per share in the past seven days. ICFI surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.2%.

Lantheus Holdings is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. The stock flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lantheus Holdings' 2023 earnings has been revised upward to $4.79 per share from $4.25 in the past 30 days. LNTH surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 50%.

Tecnoglass is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. At present, the stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents for Tecnoglass' current-year earnings has moved 35 cents north to $3.83 per share in the past seven days. TGLS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.5%.

