Zacks.com featured highlights include e.l.f. Beauty, Parker-Hannifin, Frontdoor, Patterson-UTI Energy and CenterPoint Energy

Chicago, IL – October 11, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF, Parker-Hannifin Corp. PH, Frontdoor, Inc. FTDR, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. PTEN and CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP.

Bet on 5 Top-Ranked Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings

Selecting stocks from the vast investment universe is not an easy task. For this, you will have to understand the fundamentals of every company and try to place them against the present economic background to figure out how it may fare as an investment.

One way to cut short this task is to follow broker recommendations. In this regard, stocks like e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Frontdoor, Inc., Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. and CenterPoint Energy, Inc. are worth considering.

Brokers have a deeper insight into what's happening in a particular company as they directly communicate with management. Also, they have a profound understanding of the overall industry.

Specifically, brokers scrutinize a company's publicly available financial statements, listen to conference calls and engage in talks directly with the top management. At times, they even talk with customers to gauge what they like or dislike about the products and services offered by the company.

Hence, after thorough research, brokers decide to rate that particular company's stock. However, solely depending on analysts' upgrades is not the right way to build your investment portfolio. You should also take into consideration other factors to ensure solid returns.

Here are five of the nine stocks that qualified for the screening:

Oakland, CA-based e.l.f. Beauty offers eye, lip, face, face, paw and skin care products. ELF sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels.

ELF's earnings for fiscal 2024 are expected to jump 47%. e.l.f. Beauty, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 7.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, Parker-Hannifin is a global diversified manufacturer of motion & control technologies and systems. PH provides precision engineered solutions for a wide variety of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets.

Parker-Hannifin's fiscal 2024 earnings are projected to increase 5.3%. PH, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 6.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Frontdoor, based in Memphis, TN, provides home service plans in the United States. FTDR's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances.

Frontdoor's 2023 earnings are projected to rise 29.9%. FTDR, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 14.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Houston, TX-headquartered Patterson-UTI Energy is an oilfield services company. PTEN is one of the largest onshore contract drillers in the United States and has a large fleet of pressure pumping equipment.

PTEN's earnings for 2023 are expected to surge 140%. Patterson-UTI Energy, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 7.9% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, CenterPoint Energy is a domestic energy delivery company that provides electric transmission & distribution, natural gas distribution and competitive natural gas sales and services operations. CNP maintains the wires, poles and electric infrastructure serving more than 2.5 million metered customers in the greater Houston area and southwestern Indiana.

CenterPoint Energy's 2023 earnings are projected to grow 8%. CNP, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 9.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2163437/bet-on-5-top-ranked-stocks-with-upgraded-broker-ratings

