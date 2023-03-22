Zacks.com featured highlights include Dr. Reddys Laboratories, Darden Restaurants, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Microchip Technology and Valero Energy

For Immediate Release

Stocks in this week's article are Dr. Reddys Laboratories RDY, Darden Restaurants Inc. DRI, The Interpublic Group of Companies IPG, Microchip Technology Inc. MCHP and Valero Energy VLO.

5 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks to Counter Market Volatility

Dividend investing gained popularity in recent weeks as the banking crisis ignited worries about a broader credit crunch and liquidity strains across the market. This is especially true as dividend stocks are major sources of consistent income for investors when returns from the equity market are at risk even though these do not offer dramatic price appreciation.

In fact, stocks with a strong history of year-over-year dividend growth form a healthy portfolio with a greater scope of capital appreciation as opposed to simple dividend-paying stocks or those that have high yields. We have selected five dividend growth stocks — Dr. Reddys Laboratories, Darden Restaurants Inc., The Interpublic Group of Companies, Microchip Technology Inc. and Valero Energy — that could be compelling picks amid market volatility.

Why Dividend Growth Strategy?

Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market, and thus act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty as well as stock market volatility. At the same time, these offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.

Additionally, these stocks have superior fundamentals that make dividend growth a quality and promising investment for the long term. These include a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that a dividend increase is likely in the future.

Although these stocks do not necessarily have the highest yields, they have outperformed for a longer period than the broader stock market or any other dividend-paying stock.

Here are five of the 12 stocks that fit the bill:

India-based Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated global pharmaceutical company engaged in providing affordable and innovative medicines since 1984. The company has an estimated earnings growth of 45.1% for the fiscal year (ending March 2023) and delivered an earnings surprise of 48.61% over the last four quarters.

At present, RDY has a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score of A. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Florida-based Darden Restaurants is one of the largest casual dining restaurant operators worldwide. The company saw a solid earnings estimate revision of 3 cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending May 2023) with estimated earnings growth of 5.8%.

Darden Restaurants has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of B.

New York-based Interpublic Group of Companies provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, public relations, communications planning and media buying, and specialized communications disciplines. Interpublic Group of Companies saw a solid positive estimate revision of 4 cents over the past 30 days for this year, with an estimated growth rate of 2.2%.

Interpublic Group of Companies has a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score of A.

Arizona-based Microchip Technology is engaged in developing and manufacturing microcontrollers, memory and analog and interface products for embedded control systems, which are small, low-power computers designed to perform specific tasks. The company has seen a positive earnings estimate revision of a penny for the fiscal year (ending March 2023) over the past month and has an expected earnings growth rate of 30.1%.

Microchip Technology has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of A.

Texas-based Valero Energy is the largest independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States. The company saw a solid earnings estimate revision of 60 cents over the past 30 days for this year and delivered an earnings surprise of 19% for the last four quarters.

Valero Energy has a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score of A.

