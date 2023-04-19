Zacks.com featured highlights include Disney, Casey's General Stores, OpGen, Accelerate Diagnostics and Nektar Therapeutics

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 19, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Disney DIS, Casey's General Stores CASY, OpGen OPGN, Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX and Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.

Forget Bargain Hunting, Buy These 5 Stocks with Rising P/E

Investors commonly employ the strategy of seeking out stocks with a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. The rationale behind this strategy is the belief that a lower P/E ratio correlates with a higher stock value.The logic is simple – a stock's current market price does not justify its higher earnings and therefore leaves room for upside.

But there is more to this whole P/E story. This is because not only low P/E but also stocks with a rising P/E can fetch strong returns. In this regard, investors can bet on the likes of the following companies.

Rising P/E: A Useful Tool

The concept is that as earnings rise, so should the price of the stock. As forecasts for expected earnings come in higher, strong demand for the stock should continue to push up its prices. After all, astock's P/E gives an indication of how much investors are ready to shell out per dollar of earnings.

Suppose an investor wants to buy a stock with a P/E ratio of 30. This means that he is willing to shell out $30 for only $1 worth of earnings as he expects earnings of the company to rise at a faster pace in the future owing to strong fundamentals.

So, if the P/E of a stock is rising steadily, it means that investors are assured of its inherent strength and expect some strong positives out of it.

Also, studies have revealed that stocks have seen their P/E ratios jump over 100% from their breakout point in the cycle. So, if you can pick stocks early in their breakout cycle, you can end up seeing considerable gains.

Here are five out of the 69 stocks:

Disney: The Zacks Rank #2 company has assets that span movies, television shows and theme parks. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The average earnings surprise of DIS for the past four quarters is 2.36%.

Casey's General Stores: The Zacks Rank #2 company operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names in 16 Midwestern states, mainly Iowa, Missouri and Illinois.

The average earnings surprise of CASY for the past four quarters is 9.94%.

OpGen: This Zacks Rank #2 company is a microbial genetics analysis company.

The average earnings surprise of OPGN for the past four quarters is 9.79%.

Accelerate Diagnostics: The company is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company has a Zacks Rank #2.

The average earnings surprise of AXDX for the past four quarters is 16.22%.

Nektar Therapeutics: The Zacks Rank #2 biopharmaceutical company is focused on the development of treatments utilizing its PEGylation and advanced polymer conjugate technology platforms.

The average earnings surprise of NKTR for the past four quarters is 31.40%.

