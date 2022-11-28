Zacks.com featured highlights include Crocs, Unum Group, QuidelOrtho, LPL Financial Holdings and Clean Harbors

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 28, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Crocs, Inc. CROX, Unum Group UNM, QuidelOrtho Corp. QDEL, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA and Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH.

5 Stocks with Solid Sales Growth to Navigate Volatile Markets

Concerns, including the persistent disruptions in the global supply chain system, record-high inflation and the aggressive monetary policy globally, continue to weigh on investor sentiments. These have led to an increase in recession risks in the next six to nine months.

Amid such headwinds and market volatility, investors are wary about entering the market. Hence, a conventional stock-picking strategy is the need of the hour, which will help generate robust returns. One such method is choosing stocks with steady sales growth. In this regard, stocks like Crocs, Inc., Unum Group, QuidelOrtho Corp., LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and Clean Harbors, Inc. are worth considering.

While evaluating any company, revenues are often more analyzed than earnings. This is because investors want to make sure that a business has the capability of generating more sales over time to cater to an expanding customer base. Stable or declining sales growth indicates obstacles at the company. Stagnant companies may generate near-term profit but do not ensure enough growth to attract new investors.

Without solid revenue growth, bottom-line improvement may not be sustainable. While a company can show earnings strength by lowering costs, continuous bottom-line improvement usually requires robust sales growth.

Nonetheless, sales growth alone doesn't indicate much about a company's prospects. So, taking into account a company's cash position along with its sales number can prove to be a sensible investment strategy. Substantial cash in hand and a steady cash flow give a company more flexibility with respect to business decisions and potential investments.

Here are five of the 18 stocks that qualified the screening:

Crocs, based in Broomfield, CO, is one of the leading footwear brands with a focus on comfort and style. CROX offers a wide variety of footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips and slides that cater to people of all ages.

Crocs' expected sales growth rate for 2022 is 51.5%. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Chattanooga, TN-headquartered Unum provides financial protection benefit solutions. UNM operates through four segments: Unum U.S., Closed Block, Colonial Life and Unum International.

Unum's expected sales growth rate for 2022 is 1%. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

San Diego, CA-based QuidelOrtho is a key player in the provision of in-vitro diagnostics technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine. QDEL sells its products directly to end users and distributors for professional use.

QuidelOrtho's sales are expected to surge 130.4% for 2022. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

LPL Financial, based in Boston, MA, is a clearing broker-dealer and an investment advisory firm. LPLA acts as an agent for its advisors, on behalf of their clients, by providing access to a broad array of financial products and services.

LPL Financial's expected sales growth for 2022 is 11.4%. The company, at present, sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Headquartered in Norwell, MA, Clean Harbors is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. CLH operates the largest number of hazardous waste incinerators, landfills and treatment, storage and disposal facilities.

Clean Harbors' expected sales growth rate for 2022 is 35%. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 currently.

