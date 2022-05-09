Zacks.com featured highlights include CONSOL Energy, Alpha Metallurgical Resources, International Seaways, Carlisle Companies, and Applied Industrial Technologies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 9, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are CONSOL Energy Inc. CEIX, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. AMR, International Seaways Inc. INSW, Carlisle Companies Inc. CSL, and Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. AIT.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength to Boost Your Portfolio

Wall Street has been in the grip of volatility since April after a good rally in March. Overall, U.S. stock markets have been reeling under severe volatility since the beginning of 2022 barring the second half of March.

On May 4, the Fed hiked the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points effective immediately. Notably, the Fed raised the lending rate by 25 basis points in its March FOMC, for the first time in more than three years. With this decision, the Fed fund rate has increased to 0.75-1%.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that a 50-basis-point rate hike is likely to come in the next two FOMC meetings. At present, the CME FedWatch data indicates that the Fed funds rate will reach 2.75-3% by the end of 2022.

Moreover, the central bank decided to shrink the size of its $9 trillion balance sheet in a phased manner effective Jun 1. Initially, the central bank will roll off $30 billion of Treasury Notes and $17.5 billion in mortgage-backed securities per month. After three months, the size of the Treasury Note will increase to $60 billion and mortgage-backed securities will increase to $35 billion per month.

On May 4, the yield on the benchmark 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note touched 3.106%, its highest since 2018. It finally closed at 3.04%. The yield on the 30-Year U.S. Treasury Bond closed at 3.126%.

Market participants are concerned that if these measures fail to contain inflation, Fed will be compelled to raise the interest rate by 75 basis points. The global supply-chain system is showing no signs of restoration. The lingering war between Russia and Ukraine and the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in China significantly delayed the process.

Investors are concerned that higher input costs and labor shortages will raise the price of the final products. A higher interest rate regime will also result in lower business spending. Finally, mounting inflation will force Americans to cut personal expenditures. The end result may lead to economic recession.

At this juncture, a handful of stocks have shown price strength recently. Five of them are — CONSOL Energy Inc., Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., International Seaways Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc. and Applied Industrial Technologies Inc..

Here's How We Arrived at the Picks

We have primarily targeted stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here's how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Screening Parameters:

Let's discuss five out of this 13 stocks:

CONSOL Energy produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. CEIX operates through the PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. CONSOL Energy engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users, provision of coal export terminal services, and development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

The stock price of CONSOL Energy has soared 37.3% in the past four weeks. CEIX has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 45% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources is a mining company that produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. AMR supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry.

The stock price of Alpha Metallurgical Resources has jumped 31.6% in the past four weeks. AMR has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 43.9% over the last 60 days.

International Seaways is a tanker company. INSW provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. International Seaways owns and operates a fleet includng ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers.

The stock price of International Seaways has climbed 12.5% in the past four weeks. INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved more than 100% over the last 30 days.

Carlisle is set to gain from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Strength in the medical technologies business and recovery in the commercial aerospace business are likely to drive CSL's performance.

Carlisle's focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending should be beneficial. For 2022, Carlisle expects revenues to grow more than 30% year over year. CSL's shareholder-friendly policies are likely to act as tailwinds.

The stock price of Carlisle has surged 11.5% in the past four weeks. CSL has an expected earnings growth rate of 68.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 11% over the last 7 days.

Applied Industrial Technologies is a distributor of value-added industrial products including engineered fluid power components, bearings, specialty flow control solutions, power transmission products and miscellaneous industrial supplies.

AIT is also well known in the market for its engineering, design and systems integration services. Moreover, Applied Industrial Technologies' inventory management solutions and maintenance training services boost the value of end-users in the market.

The stock price of Applied Industrial Technologies has advanced 6.5% in the past four weeks. AIT has an expected earnings growth rate of 31.7% for the current year (ending June 2022). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 5.9% over the last 7 days.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1917578/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-to-boost-your-portfolio

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.