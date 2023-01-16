Zacks.com featured highlights include Conagra Brands, Signet Jewelers, CMS Energy and Coherent

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 16, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG, Signet Jewelers Ltd. SIG, CMS Energy Corp. CMS and Coherent Corp. COHR.

4 Stocks with Robust Sales Growth for Assured Returns in 2023

As the year 2022 ended on a grim note, it's time for investors to re-assess their portfolio and investment strategy for 2023. While the recent economic data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve's ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates high till inflation comes down reasonably.

This has made investors cautious, as higher rates will likely lead to a recession/economic slowdown in 2023. Therefore, a conventional stock-picking strategy is the need of the hour. One such way is selecting stocks with steady sales growth. In this regard, stocks like Conagra Brands, Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., CMS Energy Corp. and Coherent Corp. are worth considering.

While evaluating any company, revenues are often more scrutinized than earnings. This is because investors want to make sure that a business has the capability of generating more sales over time to cater to an expanding customer base. Steady or declining sales growth reflects obstacles at the company. Stagnant companies may generate profit in the near term but do not ensure enough growth to attract new investors.

Without robust revenue growth, bottom-line improvement may not be sustainable. While a company can show earnings strength by lowering costs, continued bottom-line expansion usually requires strong sales growth.

Yet, sales growth alone doesn't show much about a company's prospects. Hence, taking into account a company's cash position along with its sales number can be a practical investment strategy. Substantial cash in hand and a steady cash flow give a company more flexibility with respect to business decisions and potential investments.

Here are four of the 13 stocks that qualified the screening:

Chicago-based Conagra Brands is one of the leading branded food companies in North America. CAG offers premium edible products with a refined focus on innovation.

Conagra Brands' expected sales growth rate for fiscal 2023 is 6.8%. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Signet Jewelers, based in Hamilton, Bermuda, is a retailer of diamond jewelry, watches and other products. SIG is often considered the leading retailer of diamond jewelry.

Signet Jewelers' expected sales growth rate for fiscal 2024 is 1.4%. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Jackson, MI-based CMS Energy is the holding company of Consumers Energy Company and CMS Enterprises Company. CMS operates largely in three business segments: Consumers electric utility, Consumers gas utility and Enterprises.

CMS Energy's sales are expected to rise 4.6% in 2023. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Coherent, based in Saxonburg, PA, develops, manufactures and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices. COHR operates through two segments: Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions.

Coherent's expected sales growth for fiscal 2023 is 63.8%. The company, at present, sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Get the rest of the stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and backtesting software.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2038922/4-stocks-with-robust-sales-growth-for-assured-returns-in-2023

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.