Zacks.com featured highlights include Coca-Cola, Microchip Technology, Qualcomm, Whirlpool and Target

Chicago, IL – March 23, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are The Coca-Cola Co. KO, Microchip Technology Inc. MCHP, Qualcomm Inc. QCOM, Whirlpool Corp. WHR and Target Corp. TGT.

5 Stocks with High ROE to Buy as Fed Aims to Tame Inflation

After an impressive run of late on broad-based expectations of a brokered truce agreement between Russia and Ukraine, the U.S. equity markets returned to the volatile territory as the negotiations failed to yield any positive outcome. Oil prices also mirrored the broader market sentiments and recorded odd price swings amid fears of supply chain disruptions, as Russia is reportedly the second-largest exporter of crude worldwide. With Fed chief Jerome Powell sounding alarm bells regarding rising inflationary pressure and vouching to take tough measures to tame it, the markets witnessed a sharp pullback.

A demand-supply imbalance triggered by a surge in pent-up demand in the post-pandemic era has resulted in high inflation – the fastest 12-month pace in about four decades. In a marked shift from his earlier dovish stance, Powell even hinted at employing a half-basis point hike in interest rates compared to a traditional quarter-basis point hike to rein in the current trend of price increase. This followed a recent quarter basis point hike in interest rates after more than a three-year hiatus since December 2018.

As investors employ a wait-and-see approach in a classic example of "backing and filling" in the market, they can benefit from 'cash cow' stocks that garner higher returns. However, identifying cash-rich stocks alone does not make for a solid investment proposition unless it is backed by attractive efficiency ratios like return on equity (ROE). A high ROE ensures that the company is reinvesting cash at a high rate of return.

ROE: A Key Metric

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders' Equity

ROE helps investors distinguish profit-generating companies from profit burners and is useful in determining the financial health of a company. In other words, this financial metric enables investors to identify companies that diligently deploy cash for higher returns.

Moreover, ROE is often used to compare the profitability of a company with other firms in the industry — the higher, the better. It measures how well a company is multiplying its profits without investing new equity capital and portrays management's efficiency in rewarding shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Here are five of the 34 stocks that qualified the screen:

The Coca-Cola Co.: Based in Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola is a leading player in the non-alcoholic beverage industry. It offers more than 4,700 beverage products, from sodas to energy drinks to non-carbonated beverages. The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.4%.

Coca-Cola delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.5%, on average. It carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Microchip Technology Inc.: Chandler, AZ-based Microchip develops and manufactures microcontrollers, memory and analog and interface products for embedded control systems, which are small, low-power computers designed to perform specific tasks.

The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.5%, on average, and has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20.3%. Microchip carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Qualcomm Inc.: Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Qualcomm designs, manufactures and markets digital wireless telecom products and services based on the Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) technology. The products include CDMA-based integrated circuits and system software for wireless voice and data communications as well as global positioning system products. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.

Qualcomm carries a Zacks Rank #2. The stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.1%.

Whirlpool Corporation: Benton Harbor, MI-based Whirlpool is one of the largest manufacturers of home appliances in the world. The company manufactures products in 14 countries and markets products in nearly every nation.

This Zacks #2 Ranked company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6.2%. Whirlpool delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.9%, on average.

Target Corporation: Founded in 1902, Target provides an array of goods ranging from household essentials and electronics to toys and apparel for men, women and kids. It also houses food and pet supplies, home furnishings and décor, home improvement, automotive products and seasonal merchandise.

Target has evolved from just being a pure brick-&-mortar retailer to an omni-channel entity. The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.5% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.3%, on average. Target carries a Zacks Rank #2.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1885355/5-stocks-with-high-roe-to-buy-as-fed-aims-to-tame-inflation

