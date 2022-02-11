Zacks.com featured highlights include Caesars Entertainment, Blackbaud, Chegg and Sendas Distribuidora

For Immediate Release

Stocks in this week's article are Caesars Entertainment CZR, Blackbaud Inc. BLKB, Chegg Inc. CHGG and Sendas Distribuidora ASAI.

Protect Your Portfolio from These 4 Toxic Stocks

Successful investing calls for the appropriate identification of overpriced stocks and correctly priced stocks. In practice, overhyped toxic stocks and fairly priced stocks are intermixed in the marketplace in such a way that it becomes difficult to distinguish between them. Investors who can correctly spot the overpriced stocks and shun them at the right time are the ones likely to make a profit.

Usually, toxic stocks are fraught with huge debt loads and are susceptible to external shocks. Also, the unjustifiably high price of the toxic stocks is short-lived as the intrinsic value of these stocks is less than their current price. Quite naturally, if you own such toxic stocks for a long period of time, you are sure to make a huge loss in your wealth.

Caesars Entertainment, Blackbaud Inc., Chegg Inc. and Sendas Distribuidora are a few such toxic stocks.

The higher price of the toxic stocks can be attributed to either an irrational exuberance associated with them or some serious fundamental lacuna. If you own such stocks for long, you are likely to see a big loss in your wealth.

Conversely, if you can accurately pinpoint the toxic stocks, you are likely to gain by resorting to an investing strategy called short selling. This strategy allows you to sell a stock first and then buy it when the price falls.

While short selling excels in bear markets, it typically loses money in bull markets.

So, just like picking up stocks with strong growth potential, pinpointing toxic stocks and abandoning them at the right time is the key to protecting your portfolio from big losses or making profits by short selling them.

