Zacks.com featured highlights include BJ's Wholesale Club, Elevance Health, MGIC Investment, Mercer International and RCM Technologies

Chicago, IL – August 30, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ, Elevance Health Inc. ELV, MGIC Investment Corporation MTG, Mercer International Inc. MERC and RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT.

Buy These 5 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings Right Away

The operating backdrop continues to be challenging for stocks amid macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. Thus, it's not easy for individual investors to choose stocks independently and generate solid returns.

One way to choose the right stocks is to follow rating upgrades by brokers. In this regard, stocks like BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc., Elevance Health Inc., MGIC Investment Corporation, Mercer International Inc. and RCM Technologies, Inc. are worth betting on.

As brokers directly communicate with the top management, they have an in-depth idea about what's happening in a particular company. Also, they diligently go through the company's publicly available documents and even attend conference calls.

Brokers have a thorough understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place the company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how the stock will fare as an investment.

Thus, when brokers upgrade a stock, you can rely on their judgment. But solely depending on broker upgrades is not a good way to build your investment portfolio. Several other factors should be taken into consideration to ensure steady returns.

Here are the five of the 12 stocks that qualified the screening:

BJ's Wholesale Club, based in Westborough, MA, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. BJ has emerged as one of the preferred destinations for shoppers regarding essentials and other items.

BJ's Wholesale Club's fiscal 2023 earnings are projected to increase 9.5%. The stock, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 7.7% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Indianapolis, IN-based Elevance Health is a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support and resources to lead healthier lives. The company, formerly known as Anthem, Inc., changed its name to Elevance Health Inc. this June.

Its earnings for 2022 are expected to jump 10.9%. Elevance Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed 7.7% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Milwaukee, WI-headquartered MGIC Investment is the parent company of Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, the largest private mortgage insurer in the United States. With a focus on sustainable homeownership, MTG provides a critical component of the country's residential mortgage finance system by protecting mortgage investors from credit losses.

MGIC Investment's 2022 earnings are projected to increase 27.2%. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 50% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Mercer International, headquartered in Canada, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp. MERC operates through two segments – Pulp and Wood Products.

The company's earnings for 2022 are expected to jump 57.4%. Mercer International, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed 33.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Based in Pennsauken, NJ, RCM Technologies offers business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. RCMT operates through three segments – Engineering, Specialty Health Care and Life Sciences and Information Technology.

RCM Technologies' 2022 earnings are projected to surge 224.6%. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 50% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1973319/buy-these-5-stocks-with-upgraded-broker-ratings-right-away

