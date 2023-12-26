Zacks.com featured highlights include Beacon Roofing Supply, Deckers Outdoor, A. O. Smith Assurant and Tradeweb Markets

For Immediate Release

5 Top Stocks to Buy for Superb Earnings Growth in 2024

As we head into the presidential election year, geopolitical issues and stretched valuations may create gyrations in the stock market. On the other hand, the possibility of multiple interest cuts might help the economy stay afloat. So, whatever the outcome of the stock market in 2024, from an investment standpoint, investing in companies exhibiting solid earnings growth should be the highest priority. This is because if the company doesn't make money, it won't last long.

So, what is earnings growth? Study a company's revenues over a given period, subtract the production cost, and you have earnings. By the way, this is also considered the most important variable influencing share price. But, expectations of earnings play a noteworthy role.

Earnings Estimates & Share Price Movements

Frequently, we have seen a decline in the stock price despite earnings growth and a rally in price following an earnings decline. This is largely the result of a company's earnings failing to meet market expectations.

Earnings estimates embody analysts' opinions on factors such as sales growth, product demand, competitive industry environment, profit margins, and cost control. Thus, earnings estimates serve as a valuable tool, while making investment decisions. Earnings estimates also help analysts assess the cash flow to determine the fair value of a firm.

Thus, investors should look for stocks ready to make a big move. Hence, investors need to buy stocks with historical earnings growth and are seeing a rise in quarterly and annual earnings estimates.

The above criteria narrowed the universe of around 7,839 stocks to only six. Here are the top five stocks that stand out:

Beacon Roofing Supply is the largest publicly traded distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. BECN's expected earnings growth rate for the next year is 7.1%. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Deckers Outdoor is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories developed for outdoor sports and other lifestyle-related activities. DECK's expected earnings growth rate for next year is 13.2%. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

A. O. Smith is one of the leading manufacturers of commercial and residential water heating equipment and water treatment products in the world. AOS' expected earnings growth rate for next year is 5.8%. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Assurant is a global provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company has a Zacks Rank #1. AIZ's expected earnings growth rate for next year is 4.2%.

Tradeweb Markets is an operator of electronic marketplaces for the trading of products across the rates, credit, money markets, and equities asset classes. The company has a Zacks Rank #1. TW's expected earnings growth rate for next year is 16.4%.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

