Zacks.com featured highlights include Bancolombia, Lantheus Holdings, Arcos Dorados Holdings, PDC Energy, and Allegheny Technologies

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength Amid a Hawkish Fed

Wall Street is reeling under severe volatility in 2022. The primary reason for market fluctuation is mounting inflation, which is currently at its 40-year high and a tougher-than-expected Fed to combat inflation.

In its latest FOMC meeting in March, the central bank hiked the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for the first time in more than three years. Moreover, Fed chairman Jerome Powell has already indicated that the central bank will not hesitate to take harsher measures if it fails to contain inflation.

On Apr 6, the Fed released the minutes of its March FOMC. Fed officials almost unanimously agreed that the central bank must reduce the size of its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet by around $95 per month starting from May.

A maximum of $60 billion in Treasury Notes and $35 billion in mortgage-backed securities would be allowed to roll off for three months. Notably, the Fed terminated its $120 billion per month bond-buy program in March. The quantitative easing program was introduced by the central bank as a monetary stimulus to combat the pandemic.

Moreover, the minutes revealed that most officials have agreed that the Fed must raise the interest rate by 50 basis points in the next two FOMC's in May and June. The Fed was set to raise the interest rate by 50 basis points in March. However, the uncertainty related to the war between Russia and Ukraine led the Fed to contain the rate hike at just 25 basis points.

A handful of stocks have shown price strength recently. Five of them are — Bancolombia S.A., Lantheus Holdings Inc., Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc., PDC Energy Inc., and Allegheny Technologies Inc..

Here's How We Arrived at the Picks

We have primarily targeted stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here's how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Let's discuss our five picks out of the eight stocks:

Bancolombia provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. CIB operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

The stock price of Bancolombia has surged 14% in the past four weeks. CIB has an expected earnings growth rate of 20.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 3.2% over the last 30 days.

Lantheus Holdings is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. LNTH serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers.

The stock price of Lantheus Holdings has appreciated 12.9% in the past four weeks. LNTH has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 1% over the last 30 days.

Arcos Dorados operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations divided in Brazil, North Latin America division, South Latin America and the Caribbean division. ARCO also runs quick-service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The stock price of Arcos Dorados has advanced 8.6% in the past four weeks. ARCO has an expected earnings growth rate of 62.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 5.4% over the last 30 days.

PDC Energy is an independent upstream operator engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids in the United States. The SRC Energy deal in 2020 has made PDCE the second-largest oil producer in the DJ Basin to go with its existing Delaware acreage.

PDC Energy has a favorable debt maturity profile with little in near-term due, while a disciplined approach to capital spending together with surging oil and natural gas prices should boost cumulative free cash flow generation to $2.7 billion in 2022 and 2023.

The stock price of PDC Energy has gained 8.1% in the past four weeks. PDCE has an expected earnings growth rate of 82.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 4.1% over the last 7 days.

Allegheny Technologies is a diversified specialty materials producer. ATI is likely to benefit from strength in the high-performance Materials & Components segment and demand growth in the Forgings business. Higher selling prices and increased market demand are also driving results in the Advanced Alloys & Solutions unit.

Allegheny Technologies is also focused on improving the cost structure. The company has efficiently managed capital expenditure, by adjusting its capital spending to meet the new demand levels. ATI is in the process of finishing several self-funded capital projects. ATI's exit from low-margin standard stainless sheet products is also expected to drive margins in its Advanced Alloys & Solutions segment.

The stock price of Allegheny Technologies has risen 6.6% in the past four weeks. ATI has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 3% over the last 7 days.

