Zacks.com featured highlights include Avis Budget Group, Archer-Daniels-Midland, and Dillard

Chicago, IL – May 20, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. ADM and Dillard's, Inc. DDS.

Bet on 3 Stocks with Momentum Anomalies for a Winning Portfolio

With intense volatility spooking equity markets, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.

This approach primarily tends to follow the adage, "the trend is your friend." At its core, momentum investing is "buying high and selling higher." It is based on the idea that once a stock establishes a trend, it is more likely to continue in that direction because of the momentum that is already behind it. But before we delve deep into it, let us try to fathom why does the momentum strategy at all work?

There are several behavioral biases that most investors exhibit in their decision-making. And these emotional responses, or rather mistakes, are the very reason that makes momentum strategy work.

For example, some investors are anxious about booking losses and hence hold on to losing stocks for too long, hopeful of a rebound in prices. On the other hand, a few investors sell their winners way too early. Momentum investing is one of the best strategies to avoid making such errors in judgment.

Furthermore, investors initially tend to underreact to news, events or data releases. However, once things become clear, they have a habit of going with the flow and overreacting, causing dramatic price reactions. These behavioral problems extend trends, thus opening up huge opportunities for momentum players.

To sum up, momentum investing is a way to profit from the general human tendency to extrapolate current trends into the future. It is based on that gap in time before the mean reversion occurs, i.e., before prices become rational again.

In this context, stocks like Avis Budget Group, Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. and Dillard's, Inc. are worth betting on.

Momentum strategies have been known to be alpha-generative over a long period and across market stages. So, this strategy is quite tricky to implement, as detecting these trends is no child's play.

Here, we have created a strategy to help investors get in on these fast movers and rake in handsome gains. Our screen will help you benefit from both long-term price momentum and a short-term pullback in price.

Here are three of the seven stocks that made it through this screen:

Headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., Avis Budget Group operates as a leading vehicle rental operator in North America, Europe and Australasia, with an average rental fleet of nearly 650,000 vehicles. The company is a leading global provider of mobility solutions through its three most recognized brands — Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis Budget has gained 124.8% in the past year but declined 16.6% in the past week. It has a Momentum Score of A.

Founded in 1902, Illinois-based Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products. The stock has rallied 27.9% in the past year but gained a mere 0.2% in the past week. It has a Momentum Score of B.

Dillard's Inc. is a large departmental store chain featuring fashion apparel and home furnishings. As of Apr 30, 2022, Dillard's had about 251 namesake outlets and 29 clearance centers spanning 29 states. The company also sells its merchandise through the Internet at www.dillards.com. Stores are mainly located in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States. The stock has appreciated 106.1% in the past year but declined 5.3% in the past week. It has a Momentum Score of A.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1926452/bet-on-3-stocks-with-momentum-anomaly-for-a-winning-portfolio

