Zacks.com featured highlights include Arcos Dorados, NVIDIA, NRG Energy and Carlisle Companies

Chicago, IL – December 29, 2023

4 GARP Stocks to Scoop Up for Maximum Returns

Growth at a reasonable price, or GARP, is an excellent strategy to earn quick investment profits. The GARP approach helps identify stocks priced below the market or any suitable target determined by a fundamental analysis.

The strategy helps investors gain exposure to stocks with impressive prospects and trading at a discount. GARP stocks have solid chances regarding cash flow, revenues, earnings per share (EPS) and others.

A portfolio based on the GARP strategy comprises stocks that offer the best value and growth investment. Arcos Dorados, NVIDIA, NRG Energy and Carlisle Companies are some GARP stocks that hold promise.

GARP Metrics — Mix of Growth & Value Metrics

The GARP strategy offers ideal investment options utilizing the best value and growth investing features. Investors adopting the GARP approach prefer stocks priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. The stocks have solid prospects based on cash flow, revenues, EPS, etc.

Growth Metrics

A strong earnings growth history and impressive earnings prospects are the primary concepts that GARP investors borrow from the growth investing strategy. However, instead of super-normal rates, pursuing stocks with a more stable and reasonable growth rate is a tactic of GARP investors. The GARP strategy considers growth rates between 10% and 40% ideal.

Another metric considered by growth and GARP investors is return on equity (ROE). GARP investors look for strong and higher ROE than the industry average to identify superior stocks. Moreover, stocks with a positive cash flow find precedence under the GARP plan.

Value Metrics

GARP investing prioritizes one of the popular value metrics — the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. The investing style picks stocks with higher P/E ratios than value investors but it avoids companies with extremely high P/E ratios. The price-to-book value (P/B) ratio is also taken into consideration.

Using the GARP principle, we have run a screen to identify stocks that should offer solid returns in the near term.

Here are four of the six stocks that made it through the screen:

Arcos Dorados operates as a franchisee of McDonald's, with its operations divided in Brazil, North Latin America division, South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick-service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. ARCO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arcos Dorados has gained 53% on a year-to-date basis. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.3% on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCO's 2023 earnings has moved 9.3% north to 82 cents per share over the past 30 days.

NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

NVIDIA has gained 238.2% on a year-to-date basis. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.99% on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA's fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 1.8% to $12.29 per share over the past 30 days.

NRG Energy is engaged in the production, sale and delivery of energy and energy products and services to residential, industrial as well as commercial consumers. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

NRG Energy has gained 60.9% on a year-to-date basis. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.7% on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NRG's 2023 earnings has moved 11.4% north to $5.06 per share over the past 30 days.

Carlisle is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling a wide range of roofing and waterproofing products, engineered products, and finishing equipment. CSL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Carlisle has gained 33.2% year to date. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.9%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL's 2023 earnings has been stable at $14.77 per share over the past 30 days.

