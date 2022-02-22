Zacks.com featured highlights include ArcBest, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Cross Country Healthcare, Asbury Automotive Group and Avnet

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 22, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are ArcBest Corp. ARCB, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings AAWW, Cross Country Healthcare CCRN, Asbury Automotive Group ABG and Avnet AVT.

5 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Post-Broker Upgrade

It is no secret that complexities associated with equity markets are not easy to master as a plethora of stocks floods the space at any point of time. An in-depth knowledge of the investment world is a prime requisite as one tries to build a winning portfolio of stocks, irrespective of the surrounding market conditions, to garner attractive returns from his portfolio.

This know-how is immensely tough for individual investors. At the same time, it is very much true that investors shell out their hard earned money in investing and would not want the same to go down the drain by choosing inappropriate stocks for their portfolios. To avoid such an unfortunate scenario, investors should pay heed to the advice of experts in this field, i.e. brokers.

Brokers irrespective of their types (sell-side, buy-side and independent), revise their earnings estimates after carefully examining the pros and cons of an event for the concerned stock. As part of their thorough research, these investment specialists attend conference calls, company presentations and also interact with the management. Since brokers meticulously follow the stocks in their coverage, their estimate revisions serve as an important yardstick for a stock price.

Keeping this in mind, we designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on improving broker recommendations and upward revisions of earnings estimates over the last four weeks. Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of analyst information, it is also included. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, making the strategy foolproof.

