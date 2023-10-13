Zacks.com featured highlights include Applied Materials, KB Home, FedEx, ParkerHannifin and The TJX Companiest

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 13, 2023 – Stocks in this week's article are Applied Materials Inc. AMAT, KB Home KBH, FedEx Corp. FDX, ParkerHannifin Corp. PH and The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX.

5 Solid Growth Dividend Stocks to Watch in Q4

Market volatility roared back in recent weeks as soaring yields took a toll on everything from stocks to real estate to the bond market. In such a scenario, investors are flocking to dividend investing.

Dividends are major sources of consistent income for investors, though they do not offer dramatic price appreciation. These stocks can reduce the volatility of a portfolio and tend to outperform in a choppy market. In fact, stocks with a strong history of year-over-year dividend growth form a healthy portfolio, with greater scope of capital appreciation, as opposed to simple dividend-paying stocks or those that have high yields.

We have selected five dividend growth stocks — Applied Materials Inc., KB Home, FedEx Corp., ParkerHannifin Corp. and The TJX Companies, Inc. — that could be compelling picks.

Dividend Growth: A Winning Strategy

Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market, and act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty as well as stock market volatility. At the same time, these offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.

Additionally, these stocks have superior fundamentals that make dividend growth a quality and promising investment for the long term. These include a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that a dividend increase is likely in the future.

Moreover, a history of dividend growth year over year leads to a healthy portfolio with a greater scope of capital appreciation than simple dividend-paying stocks or those with high yields. Although these stocks do not necessarily have the highest yields, they have outperformed for a longer period than the broader stock market or any other dividend-paying stock.

Here are five of the 10 stocks that fit the bill:

California-based Applied Materials is one of the world's largest suppliers of equipment for the fabrication of semiconductors, flat panel liquid crystal displays, and solar photovoltaic cells and modules. The company saw a positive earnings estimate revision of 5 cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year ending October 2023. It has an estimated growth rate of 2.60%.

Applied Materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Growth Score of B.

California-based KB Home is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the state. The company saw solid earnings estimate revision of 63 cents over the past 60 days for the fiscal year ending November 2023. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 20.69% for the past four quarters.

KB Home has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A.

Tennessee-based FedEx is the leader in global express delivery services. It provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managing collaboratively under the FedEx brand. FedEx has seen upward earnings estimate revision of 77 cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year ending May 2024 and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 21.3%.

FDX has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A.

Ohio-based ParkerHannifin is a global diversified manufacturer of motion & control technologies and systems. It provides precision-engineered solutions for a wide variety of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The stock saw a solid earnings estimate revision of 5 cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year ending June 2024 and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 5.3%.

ParkerHannifin has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A.

Massachusetts-based TJX Companies is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the United States and worldwide. The company's broad range of assortments at varying prices helps it reach out to a broad range of consumers. Its earnings are expected to increase 19.29% for the fiscal year ending January 2024. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.60% in the past four quarters.

TJX Companies has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2164791/5-solid-growth-dividend-stocks-to-watch-in-q4

