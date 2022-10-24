Zacks.com featured highlights include American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, CVR Energy, Bunge Ltd. and Cardinal Health

For Immediate Release

With inflation remaining sky-high in the United States, markets have been gripped by extreme volatility this year so far. To combat the surging inflation in the country, the Fed adopted a hawkish stance. Per the latest available data, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for September 2022 was up 8.2% year over year. The core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) increased 6.6% year over year in September compared with 6.5% in August.

As a result of this high reading, the Fed, which has already raised its core interest rate of 3% year to date, is likely to continue its interest-raising policy. Higher interest rates flare up the cost of borrowing, thus increasing the possibility of an economic slowdown.

This gloomy scenario and the uncertain path ahead are well reflected in the double-digit year-to-date declines in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq composite and the S&P 500 indexes. Despite the current turmoil, turning one's back on equities is never advisable. So what's the way forward?

One way is to adhere to broker advice. Broker-friendly stocks like American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, CVR Energy, Bunge Ltd. and Cardinal Health are worth having a look at for healthy returns.

Why Broker Advice is the Need of the Hour

In the absence of proper guidance, individual investors may end up selecting wrong stocks for their portfolio. This might waste their hard-earned money, which they invested in the stock markets.

As brokers indulge in extensive research on stocks under their coverage, they have access to much detailed information on a company. To this end, they attend company conference calls/presentations and scrutinize every piece of document available in the public domain. After thorough research, brokers recommend (buy, sell or hold) a stock. Naturally, individual investors should avail of brokers' handy tips while designing a winning basket of stocks.

Winning Strategy

The above write-up clearly suggests that by following broker actions, one can arrive at a winning portfolio of stocks. Keeping this in mind, we designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on improving analyst recommendations and northward revisions of earnings estimates over the last four weeks.

Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of analyst information, it is included. The price/sales ratio takes care of a company's top line, making the strategy foolproof.

Here are five of the 10 stocks that passed the screen test:

American Airlines is based in Fort Worth, TX. The gradual increase in air-travel demand (particularly for leisure) is aiding AAL. However, high fuel costs are hurting the bottom line.

Over the past 60 days, the stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings being revised 10.9% upward. AAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Delta, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 3, is based in Atlanta, GA. DAL is being bolstered by the uptick in demand for air travel (particularly for leisure). High fuel costs are, however, a bane.

Delta's earnings outshined the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters (missing the mark in the remaining two quarters). The average beat is 7.9%.

CVR Energy is an independent refiner and marketer of high-value transportation fuels. CVI is also a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVI's petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, KS. Its efforts to reward its shareholders underline its strong financial position. The robust Nitrogen Fertilizer unit is supporting growth.

CVR Energy, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.30% over the past 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bunge : Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Bunge operates as an agribusiness firm, delivering essential food, feed and fuel across the globe. BG is reportedly the world's leader in oilseed processing, and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats.

Bunge delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.7%, on average. BG has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6.7%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Cardinal Health is being well-served by its pharmaceutical segment. Its diversified product portfolio bodes well. CAH's acquisition-driven strategy is encouraging as well.

Cardinal Health is currently Zacks #3 Ranked. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAH's current-year earnings has risen 2.7% year over year from the 2021 actuals.

