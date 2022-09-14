Zacks.com featured highlights include Alliance Resource Partners, Digi International, MGP Ingredients, Lantheus and Carter Bankshares

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 14, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Alliance Resource Partners L.P. ARLP, Digi International Inc. DGII, MGP Ingredients Inc. MGPI, Lantheus Holdings Inc. LNTH and Carter Bankshares Inc. CARE.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength for an Uncertain September

Wall Street entered September with serious near-term concerns. Inflation continues to be at a 40-year high despite an increase in the Fed Fund rate from almost zero to 2.5% from March to July. Moreover, the central bank has started to systematically reduce the size of its $9 trillion balance sheet since June.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and various other top Fed officials with voting rights have indicated that the rigorous rate hike will continue until inflation is at least down to near the Fed’s 2% target rate. As a result, market participants are highly concerned about a recession in the U.S. economy in the near future.

Moreover, September is historically known as the worst-performing month on Wall Street. Despite headwinds, a handful of stocks have shown price strength. These stocks are likely to gain in the near term buoyed by a favorable Zacks Rank. Five of them are — Alliance Resource Partners L.P., Digi International Inc., MGP Ingredients Inc., Lantheus Holdings Inc. and Carter Bankshares Inc.

Here’s How We Arrived at the Picks

We have primarily targeted stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Let’s discuss five out of these 11 stocks:

Alliance Resource is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. ARLP currently operates mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of its mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines.

Alliance Resource produces a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers.

The stock price of ARLP has appreciated 11.4% in the past four weeks. Alliance Resource has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 29.1% over the last 60 days.

Digi International is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things products and services. DGII helps its customers to create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance.

The stock price of DGII has advanced 7.9% in the past four weeks. Digi International has an expected earnings growth rate of 12.6% for the current year (ending September 2023). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4% over the last 30 days.

MGP Ingredients produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. MGPI operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions.

MGP Ingredients’ Distillery Products segment primarily offers food-grade alcohol, fuel-grade alcohol, and distillers feed. MGPI’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten.

The stock price of MGP Ingredients has gained 4.2% in the past four weeks. MGPI has an expected earnings growth rate of 10.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Lantheus Holdings is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. LNTH serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers.

The stock price of Lantheus Holdings has risen 3.7% in the past four weeks. LNTH has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Carter Bankshares is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. CARE offers checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans.

The stock price of CARE was up 3.3% in the past four weeks. Carter Bankshares has an expected earnings growth rate of 70.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 12.3% over the last 60 days.

