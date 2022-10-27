Zacks.com featured highlights include AerCap Holdings, Harley-Davidson, Heritage-Crystal Clean and Sterling Infrastructure

For Immediate Release

Add Value to Your Portfolio with These Low P/CF Stocks

Investors always try to hit the jackpot while picking stocks. But striking the right chord each time is not easy unless you are blessed with Midas touch. When it comes to the investment market, experts consider value style as one of the most effective approaches. Value investing is essentially about selecting stocks that have good things going on for them, even at a time when they have been beaten down by some external factors. For now, the Russia and Ukraine conflict, and soaring inflation have kept investors on their toes.

There are different valuation metrics to determine a stock's inherent strength but a random selection of ratios cannot serve your purpose if you want a realistic assessment of a company's financial position. For this, we recommend Price to Cash Flow (or P/CF) as one of the key metrics. This metric evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per share basis — the lower the number, the better. AerCap Holdings N.V., Harley-Davidson, Inc., Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. boast a low P/CF ratio.

Price to Cash Flow Reveals Financial Health

Questions may arise as to why we are considering the Price to Cash Flow valuation metric, when the most widely used metric is Price/Earnings (or P/E). Well, what makes P/CF stand out is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, truly reflecting the financial health of a company.

Analysts caution that a company's earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. However, cash flow is reliable. It is net cash flow that reveals how much money a company is actually generating and how effectively management is putting the same to use.

A positive cash flow indicates an increase in the company's liquid assets. This gives the company the means to settle debt, shell out for its expenses, reinvest in its business, endure downturns and finally pay back its shareholders. Then again, a negative cash flow implies a decline in the company's liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

What's the Best Strategy?

An investment decision solely based on the P/CF metric may not fetch the desired results. To identify stocks that are trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and also consider the price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chance of falling into a value trap.

Here are four of the seven stocks that qualified the screening:

AerCap, a global leader in aviation leasing, sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has an expected EPS growth rate of 8.2% for three-five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.4%, on average. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AerCap's current financial year sales and EPS suggests a growth of 31.9% and 4.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period. AER has a Value Score of A. The stock has declined 14.1% in the past year.

Harley-Davidson, which manufactures and sells motorcycles, carries a Zacks Rank #1. It has an expected EPS growth rate of 10.5% for three-five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49.5%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Harley-Davidson's current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 6.6% and 8.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Harley-Davidson has a Value Score of A. The stock has jumped 1% in the past year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, a leading provider of parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, hazardous and non-hazardous waste disposal, emergency and spill response, and industrial and field services, carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has an expected EPS growth rate of 15% for three-five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Heritage-Crystal's current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 32.6% and 27.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Heritage-Crystal has a Value Score of A. The stock has fallen 20% in the past year.

Sterling Infrastructure, which is engaged in transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has an expected EPS growth rate of 18% for three-five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.3%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling Infrastructure's current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 19.1% and 41.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Sterling Infrastructure has a Value Score of A. The stock has jumped 15.1% in the past year.

