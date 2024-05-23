Zacks.com featured highlights include Adtalem Global, HNI, Diebold and GigaCloud

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 23, 2024 – Stocks in this week's article are Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE, HNI Corp. HNI, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. DBD and GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT.

Solid Cash Flow Growth Makes These 4 Stocks Worth Buying Now

Cash is the lifeblood of any business. It offers strength, vitality and flexibility to make investment decisions, as well as the fuel to run its growth engine. Moreover, cash shields a company from market turmoil and indicates that profits are being channelized in the right direction.

In this regard, stocks like Adtalem Global Education Inc., HNI Corp. , Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. and GigaCloud Technology Inc. are worth buying.

In fact, one must go beyond profit numbers and look at a company’s efficiency in generating cash flows to invest in the right stocks. This is because even a profit-making company can face a dearth of cash flow and fail to meet its obligations. However, a company’s resiliency can be fairly judged when its efficacy in generating cash flows is assessed.

Moreover, amid uncertainties in the global economy, market disruptions and dislocations, as well as liquidity concerns resulting from geopolitical tensions, analyzing a company’s cash-generating efficiency holds more relevance in the current context.

To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company’s net cash flow. While in any business, cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.

If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company’s future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management’s efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.

Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Here are our four picks out of the eight stocks that qualified the screening:

Adtalem Global Education, based in Chicago, IL, is a leading healthcare education provider and workforce solutions innovator. The institutions of the company offer a wide array of programs across medical and healthcare services.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Adtalem Global’s fiscal 2024 sales and EPS suggests growth of 8.3% and 16.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period. ATGE has a VGM Score of A.

HNI Corp. provides products and solutions for home and workplace environments. HNI, headquartered in Muscatine, IA, is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture, and the leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HNI Corp.’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised 5.8% upward to $3.10 in the past month. HNI has a VGM Score of A.

Diebold Nixdorf, based in North Canton, OH, is engaged in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. DBD operates through two segments — Banking and Retail.

Diebold Nixdorf’s 2024 earnings estimates have jumped 47% upward over the past month. DBD has a VGM Score of A.

GigaCloud, headquartered in El Monte, CA, is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B e-commerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its platform integrates various aspects of e-commerce, including product discovery, payment processing and logistics, to streamline the buying and selling process for large items.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GCT’s 2024 earnings per share has moved up 9.1% over the past week to $3.25. GigaCloud has a VGM Score of A.

