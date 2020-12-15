Zacks.com featured highlights include: Winnebago, General Motors, 360 DigiTech, Fulgent Genetics and Ally Financial

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 15, 2020 – Stocks in this week’s article are Winnebago Industries WGO, General Motors Company GM, 360 DigiTech, Inc. QFIN, Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT and Ally Financial Inc. ALLY.

5 High Earnings-Yield Bets Amid an Uncertain Santa Rally

While Santa Claus is a fictional character, Santa rally is one seasonal trend in the stock market, which is widely lapped up by the researchers and the market pundits. A consensus carried out from 1950 to 2019 established the fact that December offered positive returns in 52 years and negative returns in 18 years with a return of 1.37%, on average, the second best seen in a year, per moneychimp.com.

The December uptrend is mainly attributed to the Santa Claus rally, which refers to the buoyancy in the stock market in the week between Christmas and the New Year's Day.Can the jolly old man in the red overalls provide a major boost to the stock market this time around?

Vaccine News, COVID-19 Cases & Stimulus Hopes to Rule December

It seems less likely that Christmas festivities and Santa Claus will rule the market this December, propelling stocks to trade in the green. Indeed, a surge in shopping during the holidays may provide support to Wall Street but it will primarily be the vaccine-related developments, COVID-19 cases and the coronavirus-aid package, which will call the shots for the stock market this season.

The FDA recently approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. While the U.S. authorization of the vaccine is a significant milestone in battling the deadly contagion, full-blown fresh wave of coronavirus cases is looming large, which is dampening investors’ optimism. Concerns still remain over a tediously lengthy delivery and distribution time of the immunization doses.

This tug of war between the rising cases of coronavirus and the nationwide implementation of the vaccine will be the chief deciding factor. Uncertainty over a second stimulus package to lift the coronavirus-battered economy also lingers. While the vaccine authorization is something to be cheerful about, the overall unpredictable market sentiment still prevails that could make this Christmas a little less joyous for investors.

Amid this scenario, investors can bet on high earnings yield stocks that are poised to do well irrespective of the Santa rally or a year-end pullback. Earnings yield is nothing but the reciprocal of one of the most popular valuation metrics, i.e. the P/E ratio (stock price/earnings per share).

Bet on High Earnings Yield Investing

Earnings yield is an interesting ratio to pick undervalued stocks with solid upside potential. It is calculated as (Annual Earnings per Share/Market Price) x 100. If other factors are constant while comparing stocks, the one with a higher earnings yield has the potential to provide comparatively greater returns.

Earnings yield can also be used to compare the performance of a market index with the 10-year Treasury yield. For instance, when the yield of the market index is more than the 10-year Treasury yield, stocks can be considered undervalued than bonds. In this situation, investment in the stock market would be a better option for a value investor.

However, bearing in mind the risk-free nature of T-bills, it would be a good idea to add a risk premium to the Treasury yield while comparing it with the earnings yield of a stock or the stock market.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1164051/5-high-earnings-yield-bets-amid-an-uncertain-santa-rally

