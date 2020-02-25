Zacks.com featured highlights include: Vista Outdoor, Guardant Health, Computer Programs and Systems, MicroStrategy and Sibanye Gold

For Immediate Release

5 Low-Beta Stocks to Keep You Calm Despite Market Volatility

It is widely believed that only risky stocks generate lucrative returns. Although the strategy works in bullish market conditions, it leads to paltry returns when the market turns bearish.

Thus, it seems wise to invest in some promising low-beta stocks as these have the potential to deliver impressive returns even in bearish market environment owing to low market correlation.

Meaning of Beta

Beta indicates the volatility of a particular stock with respect to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of stock price movement relative to the market (we are considering S&P 500 here).

If a company has a beta of 1, it means that the relative volatility of the stock is the same as that of the S&P 500. In the same way, if the stock’s beta is greater than 1 then it is more volatile compared to the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 signifies less volatility.

Now, if a portfolio’s beta is 3, it is three times more volatile than the market. Hence, if the market is projected to give 20% return, the portfolio will then definitely contribute 60% return which is amazing.

However, the opposite case also holds true. If the market slips 20% then the portfolio return plummets 60% which is surely a matter of concern.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/781040/5-low-beta-stocks-to-keep-you-calm-despite-market-volatility

