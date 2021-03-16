Zacks.com featured highlights include: Veritiv Corp, Danaos Corp, Select Medical Holdings, EnPro Industries and ArcelorMittal

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 16, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Veritiv Corporation VRTV, Danaos Corporation DAC, Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM, EnPro Industries Inc. NPO and ArcelorMittal MT.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength to Enhance Your Returns

Wall Street has maintained its northbound journey for the past 11 months. However, the drivers of the rally have changed. Cyclical sectors like consumer discretionary, industrials, materials, financials and oil-energy have taken the reins in 2021 from the growth-oriented technology space in 2020.

Ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination and a steep reduction in new coronavirus cases have bolstered market participants' expectation of a faster reopening of the economy. Moreover, President Joe Biden signed the new $1.9 trillion coronavirus-aid package on Mar 12. The fresh stimulus is likely to significantly boost pent-up demand for U.S. consumers.

Meanwhile, U.S. manufacturing industries are at the forefront of the economy's revival from coronavirus-led unprecedented devastations. U.S. manufacturing showed a V-shaped recovery in the last nine months. Notably, before the pandemic, this segment had struggled throughout 2019 due to intensifying trade war between the United States and China. Therefore, the ongoing recovery of U.S. manufacturing is more commendable.

Additionally, the nonfarm payroll data for the first two months of 2021 has shown that the U.S. labor market is systematically heading toward stabilization. The labor market, which was the best-performing segment of the U.S. economy before the outbreak of coronavirus, suffered the most during the pandemic. Although most of the segments of the economy are showing signs of recovery albeit at a slow pace, the labor market is still in jeopardy.

At this stage, wouldn’t it be a safer strategy to look for stocks that are winners and have the potential to gain further?

Sounds Good? Here’s How to Execute It:

One should primarily target stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Actually, stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or else it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks that are capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, you need to set other relevant parameters to create a successful investment strategy.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1279151/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-to-enhance-your-returns

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: www.Zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ArcelorMittal (MT): Free Stock Analysis Report



EnPro Industries (NPO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Veritiv Corporation (VRTV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Danaos Corporation (DAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.