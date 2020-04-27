Zacks.com featured highlights include: ThermoGenesis, 21Vianet, Livongo Health, Cue Biopharma and Sharps Compliance

For Immediate Release

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength to Tap Market Rally

Trends change faster than weather in Wall Street. The stock market commenced 2020 from where it left off last year. However, the market’s impressive bull run continued only till mid- February, after which the novel coronavirus began to spread rapidly across the world. The global economy almost came to a standstill on account of the imposition of worldwide lockdowns to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Anticipating a global economic recession investors started panic selling of risky assets like equities, ending the historically longest bull run of Wall Street. All three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — entered into the bear market on Mar 11 and 12. Thereafter, a sharp downtrend continued till Mar 23.

However, Wall Street has been witnessing an impressive rally since Mar 24. The three key indexes managed to come out of the bear territory on Mar 26, Apr 8 and Apr 14, respectively.

At this stage, wouldn’t it be a safer strategy to look for stocks that are winners and have the potential to gain further?

Sounds Good? Here’s How to Execute It:

One should primarily target stocks that have recently been on a bull run. Actually, stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or else it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks that are capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, you need to set other relevant parameters to create a successful investment strategy.

Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

