Zacks.com featured highlights include: The New York Times, Apple and Tandem Diabetes Care

Chicago, IL – November 9, 2020 – Stocks in this week’s article are The New York Times Company NYT, Apple Inc. AAPL and Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM.

3 Stocks to Watch Closely for Superb Earnings Acceleration

Earnings are a measure of the money a company is making and are essentially revenues that the company generates after deducting the cost of production over a given period of time. Earnings acceleration, compared to earnings growth, works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that a majority of successful stocks had seen acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.

Earnings acceleration, therefore, is the incremental growth in earnings of a company. In other words, if the rate of a company’s quarter-over-quarter earnings growth increases within a stipulated frame of time, it can be referred to as earnings acceleration.

In case of earnings growth, you pay for something that is already reflected in the stock price. But earnings acceleration helps spot stocks that haven’t caught the attention of investors yet, which once secured will invariably lead to a rally in the share price. This is because earnings acceleration considers both direction and magnitude of growth rates.

Increasing percentage of earnings growth means that the company is fundamentally sound and has been on the right track for a considerable period of time. Meanwhile, a sideways percentage of earnings growth indicates a period of consolidation or slowdown, while a decelerating percentage of earnings growth may at times drag prices down.

This is the reason why earnings acceleration should be viewed as a key metric for share price outperformance.

