Zacks.com featured highlights include: Tempur Sealy International, Twin River Worldwide, Rite Aid, DaVita and United Therapeutics

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 19, 2020 – Stocks in this week’s article are Tempur Sealy International, Inc. TPX, Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. TRWH, Rite Aid Corp. RAD, DaVita Inc. DVA and United Therapeutics Corp. UTHR.

5 Stocks in Focus on Remarkable Relative Price Strength

Investors generally gauge a stock’s potential returns by examining earnings growth and valuation multiples. At the same time, it’s important to measure the performance of such a stock relative to its industry or peers, or the appropriate benchmark.

If you see that a stock is underperforming on fundamental factors, then it would be prudent to move on and find a better alternative. However, those outperforming their respective sectors in terms of price should be selected because they stand a better chance to provide considerable returns.

Then again, it is imperative that you determine whether or not an investment has relevant upside potential when considering stocks with significant relative price strength. Stocks delivering better than the S&P 500 over a period of 1 to 3 months at the least and having solid fundamentals indicate room for growth and are the best ways to go about this strategy.

Finally, it is important to find out whether analysts are optimistic about the upcoming earnings results of these companies. In order to do this, we have added positive estimate revisions for the current quarter’s (Q1) earnings to our screen. When a stock undergoes an upward revision, it leads to additional price gains.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/771637/5-stocks-in-focus-on-remarkable-relative-price-strength

