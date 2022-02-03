Zacks.com featured highlights include: Sensus Healthcare, Inc., Stride, Inc., Euroseas Ltd. and Vocera Communications, Inc

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 3, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS, Stride, Inc. LRN, Euroseas Ltd. ESEA and Vocera Communications, Inc. VCRA.

Buy These 4 Low-Beta Stocks to Sail Through a Choppy Market

With higher interest rates ahead, the U.S. market will possibly continue to be choppy this year. Hence, creating a portfolio of low-beta stocks is of utmost importance since the securities will deliver healthy returns and provide a shield against volatile market conditions.

Beta Understanding

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Here are four stocks among seven that qualified the screening:

Sensus Healthcare, Inc.is a leading manufacturer of superficial radiation therapy devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s bottom line for 2021 and 2022 has been revised upward over the past 30 days.

Sensus Healthcare is anticipating to report record sales for the December quarter of 2021 and expects the momentum to continue in the first quarter of this year. Sensus Healthcare’s stock has surged 112.2% over the past year versus the decline of 9.6% of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

Stride, Inc. is a leading player in providing highly advanced and tech-enabled education solutions to students. An uptick in revenue per enrollment along with an increase in middle and high school career learning enrollments continue to drive Stride’s strong performance.

For fiscal year 2022, Stride is likely to see earnings growth of 40.4%. Stride’s stock has surged 32% over the past year versus the decline of 75.8% of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

Euroseas Ltd., being the owner and operator of container vessels, generates stable revenues while providing ocean-going transportation services across the world. The current fleet of Euroseas comprises 16 vessels on the water.

Euroseas’ stock has surged 324% over the past year, outpacing the 46.4% rise of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

Vocera Communications, Inc.is a leading provider of clinical communication and workflow solutions. In order to engage with patients and families and collaborate with co-workers, many hospitals and healthcare facilities have selected Vocera solutions.

Over the past year, Vocera’s stock price has gained 82.4% versus the 9.7% rise of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

