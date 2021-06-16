Zacks.com featured highlights include: Select Bancorp, Costamare, Navient Corp and Genco Shipping & Trading

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 16, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Select Bancorp, Inc. SLCT, Costamare Inc. CMRE, Navient Corporation NAVI and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited GNK.

4 Breakout Stocks to Pick for Explosive Returns

Picking breakout stocks is one of the most favored methods for those utilizing an active investing approach since this strategy offers the promise of superlative returns. This method involved zeroing in on those stocks whose prices are varying within a narrow band.

If the price of the stock falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock as per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.

Zeroing in on Breakout Stocks

In order to select the right breakout stock, one has to first calculate its support and resistance level. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements while a resistance level refers to the maximum price which it trades within over a considerable period.

In other words, the demand for a stock is at its lowest at its support level, which means most traders are willing to sell it. At the resistance level, most traders are willing to go long on the stock, which means that they would like to add them to their portfolio. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to zero in on those that are on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above the resistance level.

Has a Breakout Really Occurred?

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is at all genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock's earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the trading channel that has been established is tested by observing long-term price trends.

The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price which may not seem attractive at first glance.

