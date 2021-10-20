Zacks.com featured highlights include: ScanSource, Jacobs Engineering, CBIZ, Primerica and AdvanSix

For Immediate Release

Want to Invest Safely? Bet on These 5 Low-Leverage Stocks

In corporate finance, leverage is a well-known concept that refers to the practice of borrowing capital by companies to run their operations smoothly and expand the same. Notably, such borrowings can be made either through equity financing or debt financing.

Empirically, it has been observed that the majority of companies prefer debt financing over equity to obtain such funds. This is because debt is cheaper than equity, especially in periods of low interest rates. Moreover, in the case of equity financing, a shareholder not only becomes a company’s partial owner but also gets entitled to a direct claim on its future profits. So, most companies try to avoid equity financing.

However, debt financing has its own drawbacks. In particular, exorbitant debt financing can be damaging for a company’s financial position and can cause bankruptcy in the worst-case scenario. Therefore, the debt level of a company is an important point of consideration while making an investment decision.

If a stock is highly leveraged, which means it possesses considerably high debt, it is wise to avoid it.

Considering the aforementioned discussion, a low-leverage stock should find a place in an investor’s portfolio. For measuring this leverage, several ratios have been used historically. The debt-to-equity ratio is one of the most common among such ratios.

Analyzing Debt/Equity

Debt-to-Equity Ratio = Total Liabilities/Shareholders’ Equity

This metric is a liquidity ratio that indicates the amount of financial risk a company bears. A company with a lower debt-to-equity ratio shows improved solvency for a company.

With the third-quarter earnings season knocking at our doors, investors must be eyeing stocks that exhibited solid earnings growth in the recent past. But if a stock bears a high debt-to-equity ratio, in times of economic downturns, its so-called booming earnings picture might turn into a nightmare.

