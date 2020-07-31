Zacks.com featured highlights include: PHM, BMY, WERN, BBY and TSM

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 31, 2020 - Stocks in this week’s article are PulteGroup Inc. PHM, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY, Werner Enterprises Inc. WERN, Best Buy Company Inc. BBY and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. TSM.

5 Solid Dividend Stocks Promising Growth

Amid market volatility and a lower rate environment, investors are seeking consistent and safe income, thereby driving the appeal for dividend investing. This is because investors can enjoy rising current income while anticipating capital appreciation irrespective of market conditions.

While there are several dividend stocks, honing in on those with a history of dividend growth leads to a healthy portfolio, with greater scope of capital appreciation as opposed to simple dividend-paying stocks or those with high yields.

Dividend Growth Strategy

Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market, and thus act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty as well as stock market volatility. At the same time, these offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.

Additionally, these stocks have superior fundamentals that make dividend growth a quality and promising investment for the long term. These include a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that dividend increase is likely in the future.

Although these stocks do not necessarily have the highest yields, they have outperformed for a longer period than the broader stock market or any other dividend-paying stock.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1024621/5-solid-dividend-stocks-that-promise-growth

