Zacks.com featured highlights include: OneMain Holdings, PennyMac Financial Services, Ameris Bancorp and Merchants Bancorp

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 21, 2020 – Stocks in this week’s article are OneMain Holdings, Inc. OMF, PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PFSI, Ameris Bancorp ABCB and Merchants Bancorp MBIN.

4 Profitable Stocks Boasting Amazingly High Net Interest Ratios

Profitability analysis is considered one of the best possible ways to assess the prospects of a company. This analysis is used to identify a profitable company from a loss-making one. In this context, it can be inferred that a profitable company generally has a high level of sales surplus, which will help it meet all its operating and non-operating costs and still offer high returns.

In this context, it may be wise to invest in shares of a company with a high level of profitability as it normally ensures high returns. As a result, the simplest and most transparent way of checking a company’s profitability is by using accounting ratios. There are a variety of profitability ratios, from which we have selected the net income ratio here as it is the most useful and simplest profitability metric.

Net Income Ratio

There are a variety of profit ratios like gross income ratio, operating income ratio, pretax profit margin and net income ratio, which can be used to find out a company’s profit generating abilities. But net income ratio is widely accepted as the most conservative of the above-mentioned ratios.

Net income in simple words is total earnings a company makes after deducting all the expenses from its sales revenue. Net income ratio or net profit margin is a ratio of a company’s net income and sales revenue. A high net income ratio shows that the company is able to effectively manage all its business activities, including production, administration, selling, etc.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1180179/4-profitable-stocks-boasting-amazingly-high-net-income-ratio

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: www.Zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ameris Bancorp (ABCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): Free Stock Analysis Report



OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Merchants Bancorp (MBIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.