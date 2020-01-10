Zacks.com featured highlights include: Nordstrom, M/I Homes, American Airlines, Covenant Transportation and AmerisourceBergen

For Immediate Release

Stocks in this week's article are Nordstrom JWN, M/I Homes MHO, American Airlines AAL, Covenant Transportation Group CVTI and AmerisourceBergen ABC.

5 Broker-Friendly Stocks in Focus Amid Middle East Tensions

Tensions between the United States and Iran heightened after the latter retaliated to the early-hour U.S. airstrike at Baghdad airport, which killed Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani on Jan 3. The retaliatory move on Jan 7 saw Iran firing multiple ballistic missiles at two military camps in Iraq housing American troops.

Naturally, this escalation in tensions between the nations has weighed on stocks. Moreover, in the event of the United States retaliating following Iran’s missile attacks, the broader equity market might be hurt further in the days ahead. Notably, geopolitical tensions are never good for the market as these cripple economic growth.

However, irrespective of market conditions, investors strive to design a winning portfolio of stocks. They, after all, are putting their hard-earned money into stocks. Amid the prevalent confusion, it is almost impossible for individual investors to come up with a winning portfolio of stocks without proper guidance. Therefore, it is in the best interest of investors to seek advice from “experts in the field."

Who are These Experts & Why is their Advice Important?

The concerned experts are brokers. Brokers have a deeper insight into what’s happening in a particular company, along with a better understanding of the overall sector and the industry.

To attain their objective, they go through minute details of the publicly-available financial documents apart from attending company conference calls and other presentations. Since brokers follow the stocks in their coverage in great detail, they revise their earnings estimates after carefully examining the pros and cons of an event for the concerned company. Estimate revisions serve as an important pointer regarding the price of a stock.

Broker opinion should, thus, act as a valuable guide for investors while deciding their course of action (buy, sell or hold) on a particular stock.

Making the Most of Broker Advice

The above write-up clearly suggests that by following broker actions, one can arrive at a winning portfolio of stocks. Keeping this in mind, we have designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on improving analyst recommendation and upward revisions in earnings estimates over the last four weeks.

Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of analyst information, it has been included. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, making the strategy a winning one.

