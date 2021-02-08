Zacks.com featured highlights include: Navios Maritime Partners, Star Bulk Carriers, First Bank, Bassett Furniture Industries and Bridgewater Bancshares

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 8, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK, First Bank FRBA, Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated BSET and Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. BWB.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength for Spectacular Returns

The U.S. economy suffered its largest yearly decline in 2020 since World War II and for the first time since the financial crisis of 2009 owing fully to the global outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus.

On Feb 1, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected a rosy picture for the country's economy, much higher than what was projected in July 2020. The agency has changed its outlook ''because the downturn was not as severe as expected and the first stage of recovery was stronger than expected.''

Wall Street has resumed its northbound journey after last week's disappointing performance that was incidentally the worst since October 2020. The primary reason for last week's extreme volatility — a typical trading practice in which a few key heavily shorted stocks by hedge fund giants were favored by a group of individual investors organized via Reddit's wallstreetbets forum — has evaporated. Moreover, a series of good economic data and news boosted investors' confidence.

At this stage, wouldn't it be a safer strategy to look for stocks that are winners and have the potential to gain further?

Sounds Good? Here's How to Execute It:

One should primarily target stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Actually, stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or else it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks that are capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, you need to set other relevant parameters to create a successful investment strategy.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1258153/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-for-spectacular-returns

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: www.Zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): Get Free Report



Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM): Free Stock Analysis Report



First Bank (FRBA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.