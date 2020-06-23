Zacks.com featured highlights include: Myriad Genetics, Casella Waste, CNH and Schlumberger

For Immediate Release

Stocks in this week's article are Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN, Casella Waste Systems CWST, CNH Industrial CNHI and Schlumberger Ltd. SLB.

4 Toxic Stocks to Disown or Sell Short to Book Profits

One key factor behind successful investing is the correct identification of overpriced and fairly priced stocks. In practice, overvalued stocks and the correctly priced ones are mingled in such a way that distinguishing them is a tough task for investors. However, investors who can identify the overhyped toxic stocks and discard them at the right time are the ones who stand to benefit.

Usually, toxic companies are vulnerable to external onslaughts and burdened with huge debts. Irrationally high price of the toxic stocks is short lived as their current price exceeds their inherent value and these stocks are bound to result in loss for investors over time.

Higher price of the toxic stocks can be ascribed to either an irrational exuberance associated with them or some serious fundamental drawbacks. If you own such stocks for a long period of time, you are bound to see a significant loss in your wealth.

If you can, however, accurately figure out the toxic stocks, you may gain by resorting to an investing strategy called short selling. This strategy allows you to sell a stock first and then buy it when the price falls.

While short selling excels in bear markets, it typically loses money in bull markets.

So, just like identifying stocks with growth potential, pinpointing toxic stocks and dumping them at the right time is the key to safeguard your portfolio from big losses or make profits by short selling them.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com

