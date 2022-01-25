Zacks.com featured highlights include: MEDIFAST, Children's Place Inc., Pool Corp., AllianceBernstein and Expeditors International of Washington

For Immediate Release

5 Top DuPont-Assured Quality Stocks to Beat Positivity

With the global markets on a volatile ride thanks to rising rate worries in the United States, looking for quality stocks is investors’ natural choice.

There are plenty of criteria or metrics that can lead investors to quality stocks. Among these, return on equity (ROE) is one of the most coveted. That said, we would like to note that the basic ROE calculation doesn’t always tell the complete story and an investor might get misled by picking stocks based on this number.

Thus, taking a step beyond the basic ROE and analyzing it at an advanced level or applying the DuPont technique seems to be an intriguing idea.

Here is how DuPont breaks down ROE into its different components:

ROE = Net Income/Equity

Net Income / Equity = (Net Income / Sales) * (Sales / Assets) * (Assets / Equity)

ROE = Profit Margin * Asset Turnover Ratio * Equity Multiplier

Inside the Strength of DuPont

The DuPont analysis allows investors to evaluate the elements that are the driving factors in any change in ROE. It can help investors to separate companies having higher margins from those having a high turnover. In fact, it also focuses on the company’s leverage status. A lofty ROE could be due to the overuse of debt. If this is the case, the strength of a company can be uncertain if it has a high debt load.

So, an investor relying solely on basic ROE may be confused if he or she has to judge between two stocks of equal ratio. This is where DuPont analysis wins while finding out the better stock.

Investors can simply do this analysis by taking a look at the company’s financials. However, looking at the financial statements of each company separately can be a tedious task. Screening tools like Zacks Research Wizard can come to your rescue and help you shortlist the stocks that look impressive with a DuPont analysis.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1855884/5-top-dupont-assured-quality-stocks-to-beat-volatility?art_rec=quote-stock_overview-zacks_news-ID02-txt-1855884

