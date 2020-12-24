Zacks.com featured highlights include: Macy's, BBBY, ABM, BG and PLCE

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 24, 2020 - Stocks in this week’s article are Macy’s M, Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY, ABM Industries ABM, Bunge Ltd. BG and The Children’s Place PLCE.

5 Stocks to Consider Following Analyst Upgrades

The year 2020, which is on the last lap, has not been easy for anyone and investors are no exception. The coronavirus-induced uncertainty was enough to send even the steadiest of investors into a tizzy, thereby keeping them on the edge. Although talks about a new COVID strain might add to this chaos, the fact that lawmakers in the United States recently reached a consensus on a $900-billion stimulus package is expected to boost the economy.

Investors would like to make most of this new-found enthusiasm by designing a promising portfolio of stocks. However, the task to select the prospective winners is certainly not a cakewalk for individual investors without proper guidance from experts in the investment world.

Who Are the Experts and Why?

The experts in the investing realm are brokers. Generally, three types of brokers (sell-side, buy-side and independent) are present in the investment space with sell-side analysts being the most common sort.

All kinds of brokers indulge in a thorough research on the stocks under their coverage. As brokers communicate directly with companies, they have a deeper understanding of the same. They utilize their profound insight into the overall industry and economy to analyze the fundamentals of a company in detail.

As part of their study, they attend company conference calls, interview management personnel and minutely scrutinize the company’s publicly available documents among other things. They even interact with customers to comprehend their likes and dislikes about the products and services offered by the company.

Since brokers indulge in a thorough exploration, there can be no doubts about their actions being arbitrary. The direction of their estimate revisions serves as a key determinant of the stock price. In fact, a rating upgrade normally leads to stock price appreciation and vice versa. Similarly, the price may plummet following a rating downgrade.

Naturally, when investors see brokers revising their estimates or recommending a stock, they often assume that there should be something special about the stock that attracted analysts’ attention.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1200888/5-stocks-to-watch-out-for-following-upgrade-by-analysts

About Screen of the Week

