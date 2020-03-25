Zacks.com featured highlights include: Halliburton Company, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, ABM Industries and Dillard's

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 25, 2020 – Stocks in this week's article are Halliburton Company HAL, AmerisourceBergen ABC, Cardinal Health CAH, ABM Industries ABM and Dillard's DDS.

5 Stocks Brokers Favor Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The coronavirus pandemic shook stock markets all around the globe, spooking investors in the process. Even though every nook and corner of the investing space is seen bearing the brunt of this health hazard, travel-focused stocks are one of the worst-hit with people unwilling to venture out, thereby shrinking travel demand and hurting revenues.

However, investors always look to make profits from their portfolios irrespective of the surrounding scenario. They are after all infusing their hard-earned money into the stock market. Therefore, in these trying times, it is best to design a well-diversified portfolio (including stocks from different spheres).

However, the task seems quite daunting as the market is chock-a-block with companies. Moreover, the complexities associated with the stock market make it even more difficult for individual investors to select outperformers for their portfolios in absence of proper guidance from “experts” in the field. These “experts” are brokers who are well-equipped with detailed knowledge on the space.

Brokers, irrespective of their types (sell-side, buy-side or independent), have at their disposal a deluge of information on a company’s profile and its prospects than individual investors. To enrich their database, they scan the minute details of the publicly available financial documents apart from attending company conference calls and other presentations.

Estimate revisions by brokers serve as a key pointer regarding the price of a stock. In fact, a rating upgrade generally leads to stock price appreciation. Similarly, the price of a stock may plummet following a rating downgrade.

Winning Strategy

The above write-up clearly suggests that by following broker actions, one can arrive at a gamut of lucrative stocks. Keeping this in mind, we designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on improving analyst recommendation and upward revisions of earnings estimates over the last four weeks.

Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of analyst information, it has been included. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, making the strategy foolproof.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at:https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/831768/5-stocks-that-brokers-favor-amid-coronavirus-crisis

