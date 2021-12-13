Zacks.com featured highlights include: GMS, Ready Capital, and Houlihan

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 13, 2021

3 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy for Attractive Earnings Growth

Study a company’s revenues over a given period of time, subtract the cost of production, and you have earnings. Irrespective of whether it is a start-up or an established company, earnings growth is the highest priority for the top brass of any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last over the long haul.

This metric is also considered the most important variable influencing the share price. But, expectations of earnings also play a significant role.

Earnings Estimates & Share Price Movements

Often, we have seen a decline in the stock price despite earnings growth and a rally in price following an earnings decline. This is largely the result of a company’s earnings failing to meet market expectations.

Earnings estimates embody analysts’ opinion on factors such as sales growth, product demand, competitive industry environment, profit margins and cost control. Thus, earnings estimates serve as a valuable tool while making investment decisions. Earnings estimates also help analysts assess the cash flow to determine the fair value of a firm.

Investors, thus, should be on the lookout for stocks that are ready to make a big move. Hence, it is important for investors to buy stocks that have historical earnings growth and are seeing a rise in quarterly and annual earnings estimates.

