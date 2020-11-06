Zacks.com featured highlights include: Ford, Bed Bath & Beyond, Bunge, Cross Country Healthcare and Bloomin' Brands

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 5, 2020 – Stocks in this week's article are Ford Motor Company F, Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY, Bunge Ltd. BG, Cross Country Healthcare CCRN and Bloomin' Brands BLMN.

Rating Upgrades by Brokers Put These 5 Stocks in Focus

The vagaries of a stock market always keep investors on tenterhooks. This is because its unpredictable behavior is never easy to fathom in advance. Considering this scenario of uncertainty, individual investors always find it difficult to design a winning portfolio of stocks without proper guidance. Consequently, advice of “experts” in this field is much sought after by those who intend to park their hard-earned money on stocks.

The experts in the investing world are brokers. Generally, three types of brokers (sell-side, buy-side and independent) are present in the investment space with sell-side analysts being the most common coterie.

All kinds of brokers indulge in a thorough research on the stocks under their coverage. As brokers communicate directly with companies, they have a deeper understanding of them. They utilize their deep insight into the overall industry and economy to analyze the fundamentals of a company in detail.

As part of their study, they attend company conference calls, interview management personnel and minutely scrutinize the company’s publicly available documents among other things. They even interact with customers to comprehend their likes and dislikes about the products and services offered by the company.

Since brokers indulge in a thorough exploration, there can be no doubts about their actions being arbitrary/out of the blue. The direction of the estimate revisions serves as an important pointer regarding the price of a stock. In fact, a rating upgrade normally leads to stock price appreciation and vice versa. Similarly, the price may plummet following a rating downgrade.

Naturally, when investors see brokers revising their estimates or recommending a stock, they often assume that there should be something worthy of the stock that attracted analysts’ attention.

Framing a Winning Strategy

The above write-up clearly suggests that by following brokers’ strategic actions, one can arrive at a winning portfolio of stocks. Keeping this in mind, we designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on upbeat analyst recommendations and northward revisions of earnings estimates over the past four weeks.

Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of analyst information, it is included as a key parameter to determine a promising pick. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, making the strategy foolproof.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Ford Motor Company (F): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bed Bath Beyond Inc. (BBBY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bloomin Brands, Inc. (BLMN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bunge Limited (BG): Free Stock Analysis Report



