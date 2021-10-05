Zacks.com featured highlights include: Euroseas, Bluegreen Vacations, Global Ship Lease, Lifetime Brands and Eagle Bulk Shipping

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 5, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Euroseas Ltd. ESEA, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. BVH, Global Ship Lease Inc. GSL, Lifetime Brands Inc. LCUT and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. EGLE.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength Despite September Mayhem

U.S. stock markets witnessed a broad-based decline in September. Although September is historically the worst-performing month on Wall Street, it was the most disastrous in a decade this year.

Last month, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — plummeted 4.3%, 4.8% and 5.3%, respectively. The Dow registered its worst-monthly performance since October 2020.

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite recorded the worst monthly decline since March 2020. The Dow witnessed the worst monthly decline since October 2020. All three indexes posted their worst September since 2011. Notably, 10 out of 11 broad sectors of the S&P 500 Index ended in the red except energy. The CBOE VIX — popularly known as the market’s fear gauge — soared 40.4% last month.

Nevertheless, market participants have entered October — known for its fluctuating trading pattern — with several volatile factors that caused a meltdown on Wall Street last month. Some of these market-disturbing factors like higher inflationary pressure, Fed’s possible tapering of the quantitative easing program this year and concerns about global economic growth, especially China’s booming property development market, are already visible.

At this stage, wouldn’t it be a safer strategy to look for stocks that are winners and have the potential to gain further?

Sounds Good? Here’s How to Execute It:

One should primarily target stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, you need to set other relevant parameters to create a successful investment strategy.

Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1804260/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-despite-september-mayhem

