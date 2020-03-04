Zacks.com featured highlights include: Envestnet, First Majestic Silver, Myriad Genetics, Vericel and Casella Waste Systems

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 4, 2020 – Stocks in this week’s article are Envestnet, Inc ENV, First Majestic Silver Corp. AG, Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN, Vericel Corp. VCEL and Casella Waste Systems CWST.

Dump These 5 Toxic Stocks Right Away

Accurate identification of overpriced stocks and correctly priced stocks is the key to investing success. However, it is a tough task to differentiate between a fairly priced stock and an overhyped stock in a complicated market place. Investors who can spot exorbitantly priced toxic stocks and abandon them at the right time are likely to maximize portfolio returns.

Toxic stocks are usually characterized by a high debt burden and are vulnerable to external shocks. Also, there might be some serious weakness latent in the company. The unjustifiably high price of toxic stocks does not last long as the current price of these stocks exceeds their intrinsic values. Owning such stocks for a prolonged period could lead to massive erosion of wealth.

However, if you can figure out the toxic stocks precisely, you may benefit by resorting to an investing strategy called short selling—– in which one can sell a stock first and then purchase it when its price falls. While short selling excels in bear markets, it typically loses money in bull markets.

So, just like picking stocks with huge growth potential, figuring out toxic stocks and abandoning them at the right time is the key to shield your portfolio from big losses or make profits by short selling them.

