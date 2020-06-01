Zacks.com featured highlights include: Delek US, Clearwater Paper, Arrow Electronics, Century Aluminum and Asbury Automotive Group

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 1, 2020 – Stocks in this week’s article are Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK, Clearwater Paper Corp. CLW, Arrow Electronics ARW, Century Aluminum Co. CENX and Asbury Automotive Group ABG.

5 Promising Stocks That Brokers Certify Now

Lack of proper guidance often causes one to falter in life. This is true for the investing world as well. With a plethora of stocks always flooding the market, risks abound for investors to make mistakes while designing their portfolio, especially in absence of expert advice.

Choice of improper stocks can adversely impact his/her returns, thereby ruining the very objective of investing the hard-earned money in the highly unpredictable stock market. Although this is a concern at all times, it is even more crucial in the present troubled scenario.

Broker Advice: An Invaluable Guide

The requisite assistance in building a winning portfolio comes from brokers who devote ample time to research stocks under their coverage. Such investment specialists attend conference calls and company presentations as well as interact with management.

Brokers revise their earnings estimates after carefully examining the pros and cons of an event for the concerned stock. Naturally, their stock related actions (upgrade or downgrade) serve as a valuable pointer as far as fixing the target price of stock(s) is concerned. Given their thorough understanding of the stock market as highlighted in this write-up, it is only prudent for investors to pay heed to broker advice in planning a winning portfolio

Of the three types of brokers (sell-side, buy-side and independent), sell-side analysts are the most common. They are employed by various brokerage firms to provide an unbiased opinion on stocks. Meanwhile, buy-side analysts are employed by hedge funds, mutual funds and others while independent analysts directly sell their reports to investors.

Making the Most of Broker Opinions

The above write-up clearly suggests that by following broker actions, one can arrive at a promising portfolio of stocks. Keeping this in mind, we devised a screen to shortlist stocks based on improving analyst recommendation, upward revisions as well as earnings estimates over the last four weeks.

Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of analyst information, it is also included as one of the determining factors. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, making the strategy foolproof.

