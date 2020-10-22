Zacks.com featured highlights include: Crocs, Vera Bradley, Coeur Mining and Lakeland Industries

For Immediate Release

Stocks in this week's article are Crocs, Inc. CROX, Vera Bradley, Inc. VRA, Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE and Lakeland Industries, Inc. LAKE.

4 Must-Own Efficient Stocks to Enrich Your Portfolio

Companies with favorable efficiency levels are likely to be on investors’ radar irrespective of market conditions. This is because efficiency is the ability to transform inputs into outputs, which is a potential indicator of a company’s financial health.

Moreover, a company with a favorable efficiency level is expected to provide impressive returns as it is believed to be positively correlated with its price performance.

We have, thus, considered four popular ratios in order to find efficient companies that have the potential to provide impressive returns.

Operating Margin: This efficiency measure is the ratio of operating income over the past 12 months to sales over the same period. It measures a company’s ability to control operating expenses. Hence, a high value of the ratio may indicate that the company manages its operating expenses more efficiently than its peers.

Asset Utilization: This ratio indicates a company’s capability to convert assets into output and is thus a widely known measure of efficiency level. It is calculated by dividing total sales over the past 12 months by the last four-quarter average of total assets. Like the above ratios, high asset utilization may indicate that a company is efficient.

Inventory Turnover: The ratio of 12-month cost of goods sold (COGS) to a four-quarter average inventory is considered one of the most popular efficiency ratios. It indicates a company’s ability to maintain a suitable inventory position. While a high value indicates that the company has a relatively low level of inventory compared to COGS, a low value indicates that the company is facing declining sales, which resulted in excess inventory.

Receivables Turnover: This is the ratio of 12-month sales to four-quarter average receivables. It shows a company’s potential to extend its credit and collect debt in terms of that credit. A high receivables turnover ratio or the “accounts receivable turnover ratio” or “debtor’s turnover ratio” is desirable as it shows that the company is capable of collecting its accounts receivables or that it has quality customers.

