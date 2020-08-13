Zacks.com featured highlights include: COOP, SGC, GFF, DQ and GRBK

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 13, 2020 - Stocks in this week’s article are Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP, Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. SGC, Griffon Corp. GFF, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) and Green Brick Partners Inc. GRBK.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength to Tap the Latest Rally

After rallying for four months, following the exit from the coronavirus-induced short bear market in April, Wall Street ended the first week of August on a positive note. The market's impressive rally is not out of logic.

First, a series of economic data for the second quarter of 2020 (April to June) showed that the fundamentals of the U.S. economy were stable and the pandemic-led economic devastations were not as severe as initially feared.

Second, a few important economic data for July, which have been released so far, reflected that the economy is holding its footprint even in the face of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The stock market's impressive performance is primarily being driven by the astonishing growth of the technology sector, which compelled several economists and financial experts to call it the new safe haven. However, the situation has changed in the past month. Cyclical sectors including consumer discretionary, industrials, basic materials and financials also rallied aside from the technology stocks.

At this stage, wouldn’t it be a safer strategy to look for stocks that are winners and have the potential to gain further?

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1040179/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-to-tap-wall-street-rally

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: www.Zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.