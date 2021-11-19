Zacks.com featured highlights include: Celanese, Teradyne, Diamondback Energy, Carlyle Group and Expeditors International of Washington

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 19, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Celanese Corp. CE, Teradyne Inc. TER, Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG, The Carlyle Group Inc. CG and Expeditors International of Washington Inc. EXPD.

Buy These 5 Solid Sales Growth Stocks for Profitable Returns

In a bullish market, selecting stocks is not an easy task. You might end up with overpriced and unprofitable stocks.

Therefore, during such times, it is advisable to use conventional strategies, based on key fundamentals, to select stocks. One such strategy is focusing on sales growth.

Consistent growth in sales is the key to the survival of any business. For companies, sales growth not only provides an insight into product demand and pricing power but is also vital for growth projections and strategic decision-making.

Also, it must be kept in mind that in case companies incur a loss (albeit temporarily), these are valued on the basis of revenues. Top-line growth (or decline) is an indicator of a company’s future earnings performance.

In an improving economy, the absence of sales growth indicates that the company’s market share is not increasing. So, some sustained sales growth is essential to support the bottom line.

Yet, a huge sales number does not always turn into profits. Hence, it’s more sensible to consider a company’s cash position along with its sales number. Substantial cash in hand and a steady cash flow provide a company with more flexibility regarding business decisions and investments.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1829214/buy-these-5-solid-sales-growth-stocks-for-profitable-returns

