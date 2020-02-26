Zacks.com featured highlights include: Cardinal Health, Anixter International, Abercrombie & Fitch, Brookdale Senior Living and Fluor

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 26, 2020 – Stocks in this week’s article are Cardinal Health CAH, Anixter International AXE, Abercrombie & Fitch ANF, Brookdale Senior Living BKD and Fluor Corp. FLR.

5 Broker-Friendly Stocks to Ride Out the Coronavirus Scare

Equity markets are persistently rattled by the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed multiple lives so far. What is worse is that the virus, which was hitherto mostly restricted within China, has been spreading its tentacles to other countries like South Korea and Italy. The United States is also not immune to this latest health hazard with new cases being registered recently.

The impact of the coronavirus on markets is feared to be more damaging than the SARS outbreak in March 2003. Due to coronavirus-related woes, many companies issued bearish outlooks for the ongoing quarter or even the full year. In fact, travel-focused stocks are very badly hit. The International Air Transport Association expects airline revenues for 2020 to be hurt in excess of $29 billion due to this adversity.

However, the sole aim of investors while designing their portfolio is to generate handsome returns irrespective of the prevalent situation. They, after all, are putting their hard-earned money in stocks. One of the well-accepted investment strategies is to maintain a diversified portfolio to generate substantial returns irrespective of the market conditions.

Amid the extant confusion, it is almost impossible for individual investors to come up with a winning portfolio of stocks without proper guidance. Therefore, it is in the best interest of investors to seek advice from “experts in the field."

Who Are the Experts & Why?

The above write-up clearly suggests that by following broker actions, one can arrive at a winning portfolio of stocks. Keeping this in mind, we designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on improving analyst recommendation and upward revisions in earnings estimates over the past four weeks. Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of analyst information, it has been included. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, making the strategy effective.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at:https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/782724/5-brokerfriendly-stocks-to-ride-out-the-coronavirus-scare

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: www.Zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.