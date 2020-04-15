Zacks.com featured highlights include: Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, Atlas Air Worldwide, Allegheny Technologies and CVS Health

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 15, 2020 – Stocks in this week’s article are Cardinal Health CAH, AmerisourceBergen Corp. ABC, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings AAWW, Allegheny Technologies ATI and CVS Health Corp. CVS.

5 Broker-Friendly Stocks Amid Coronavirus-Led Pandemonium

The coronavirus pandemic, apart from claiming multiple lives and infecting scores globally, dented equity markets keeping investors on the edge. However, irrespective of the surroundings, the sole focus of investors while designing their portfolio lies on generating handsome returns.

With a plethora of stocks flooding the market at any point of time, it is highly possible for an investor to make a wrong choice while building the portfolio. Choice of improper stocks can adversely impact his/her returns, thereby ruining the very objective of investing the hard-earned money in a highly unpredictable stock market. To avoid such scenario and prevent the invested money from going down the drain, it is in the best interest of investors to be guided by a panel of “experts” in this field.

The “experts” are brokers who are well-equipped with thorough knowledge on the space. Brokers, irrespective of their types (sell-side, buy-side or independent), have at their disposal a lot more data on a specific company and its potential than an individual investor.

Such investment specialists take conference calls, drop in at company demonstrations and also communicate with management. Moreover, they revise their earnings estimates for a particular stock after carefully examining the pros and cons of an event. Naturally, their stock-related actions (upgrade or downgrade) serve as an invaluable precedent as far as fixing the target price of stock (s) is concerned.

Making the Most of Broker Opinions

The above write-up clearly suggests that by following broker moves judiciously, one can arrive at a winning portfolio of stocks. Keeping this in mind, we designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on improving analyst recommendation and upward revisions to earnings estimates over the last four weeks. Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of analyst information, it is included as one of the parameters to determine a best bet. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, making the strategy foolproof.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at:https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/870399/5-brokerfriendly-stocks-amid-coronavirusled-pandemonium

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: www.Zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.